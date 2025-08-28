Back at the start of July, we reported the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone would be coming globally very soon – well that day is now here! At 4.1mm unfolded and 8.8mm folded, the HONOR Magic V5 combining world-leading industrial design with ultra-large batteries, enhanced durability and powerful cameras, for a full-rounded foldable smartphone experience.

HONOR Magic V5 at a glance

50MP main camera f/1.6 OIS

50MP ultra-wide camera f/2.0 OIS

64MP 3x zoom telephoto f/2.5 OIS

Dual 20MP Front Cameras f/2.2

4K 30/60fps video, 4K 30fps selfie camera video

Ivory White version: 156.8mm x 145.9mm unfolded / 74.3mm folded, x 4.1mm unfolded / 8.8mm folded, 217g

Black and Dawn Gold versions: 156.8mm x 145.9mm unfolded / 74.3mm folded x 4.2mm unfolded, 9mm folded, 222g

OLED display, 2352 x 2172 pixels, 120hz LTPO, 5000nits peak brightness, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Inner Display Panel and HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield

HONOR 5820mAh Silicon-carbon Battery

Android 15, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

IP58 & IP59

Ivory White, Black and Dawn Gold

7 years of OS and security updates

The Honor Magic V5 will come in three different colours

The HONOR Magic V5 consists of a AI Falcon triple-camera setup: a 50MP Main Camera, 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, with dual 20MP selfie cameras on the front. Enhanced by the AI HONOR Image Engine, the Magic V5 unlocks new possibilities in foldable photography with features like AI Enhanced Portrait, AI Super Zoom, and Motion Sensing Capture.

The HONOR Magic V5 is built to elevate productivity, featuring an expansive 7.95-inch inner display and 6.43-inch outer screen , both fully compatible with stylus input to provide users with greater flexibility and choice for note-taking, sketching, or precise on-screen interactions. With the enhanced Multi-Flex Mode , users can interact with up to three apps simultaneously, making it effortless to review documents, join video calls, and compare prices on shopping platforms, (all within a single view).

Creativity is enhanced through its on-device and cloud AI suite. The AI Image to Video feature, powered by Google’s Veo AI model, transforms static images into lifelike video clips. AI Cutout, AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, and AI Upscale provide effortless editing tools for repositioning, removing, extending, and enhancing images.

The HONOR Magic V5 aims to excel in resilience, with not only hardware durability; updated super strong hinge, Carbon Fibre Reinforced Inner Display Panel, Anti-scratch ‘NanoCrystal Shield’, and IP58 and IP59 ratings. But also, resilience in software. The Honor Magic V5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, there are seven years of Android and security updates, and deep integration with Google Gemini, offering longevity and redefined user experience.

The Honor Magic V5 is even slimmer, at 4.1mm open (not including camera bezel) Image: Jessica Miller

Bond Zhang, CEO of HONOR UK and Ireland said: “Today we launch HONOR Magic V5: the world’s thinnest folding smartphone, powered by our category-leading 5820mAh silicon-carbon battery. More than 2 million premium customers have already switched to buy a HONOR folding smartphone and we continue our mission to reveal cutting-edge innovation that excites smartphone owners.”

The HONOR Magic V5 16GB+ 516GB folding smartphone will be available in the United Kingdom from the 28th of August at honor.com/uk priced at £1,699.99 including exclusive gifts for early shoppers.

