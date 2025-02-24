After teasing a telephoto lens of a type never seen before, Sigma has duly unveiled the 300-600mm F4 DG OS Sports lens for mirrorless cameras. With its long reach and constant f/4 maximum aperture, it’s a lens that should appeal to photographers shooting such things as airshows, wildlife, and motorsports. The firm is promising high image quality equivalent to a 600mm f/4 prime lens.

Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS Sports Lens. Photo Andy Westlake

Key features include weather-resistant construction, optical stabilisation rated to 5.5 stops at 600mm, and fast, responsive autofocus. There’s a whole set of controls on board, too, including four AF lock buttons plus OS mode, focus mode, and focus limiter switches. There’s also a new function ring.

Unsurprising given its spec, physically the lens is something of a beast. It measures 467.9mm long and weighs 3985g. Sigma says that it hopes this counts as ‘manageable’ for hand-held shooting, with operability aided by an internal zoom design.

The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS Sports is due in April, in E and L mounts, for $5999/£5899.

