Hasselblad has announced its first ultra-wideangle zoom lens, the XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 (officially named the XCD 3,2-4,5/20-35E), it’s a 20-35mm zoom lens with an f/3.2-4.5 aperture, and gives a 16-27mm full-frame equivalent. The lens is made up of 16 elements in 12 groups, with three aspherical elements, and four ED elements.

The lens is the first in a new ‘E’ line of premium optics, so it’s likely we’ll see some more lenses to come in the future. The lens complements the existing XCD 35-75mm f/3.5-4.5 standard zoom lens nicely. As you’d expect, it’s designed to work with Hasselblad’s 100MP medium format cameras, like the Hasselblad X2D 100C, and Hasselblad 907X CFV 100C (the World’s most beautiful camera), and is brighter than competitor’s ultra-wideangle zoom lenses for medium-format cameras.

XCD 20-35mm at a glance:

$5,929 USD / £5,699 / € 6,729 EUR

Ultra-wide zoom

For Hasselblad medium format cameras

Leaf shutter with 1/2000s shutter speed

32mm minimum focus distance

117mm x 81mm (diameter), 805g weight

77mm filter thread

The XCD 3,2-4,5/20-35E is the first ultra-wide-angle zoom lens and the first lens in the Hasselblad XCD E series. The ‘E’ designation stands for Exclusive, representing the top optical performance in the XCD lens lineup. It has a 16-27mm full-frame equivalent focal length range with a maximum aperture of f/3,2. With its superior optical design, flexible focusing module and high-performance leaf shutter, the XCD 3,2-4,5/20-35E enables users to effortlessly capture a variety of themes such as natural landscapes, urban scenes, vast interior spaces and environmental portraits.

Exceptional Optical Design

This lens features an optical structure consisting of 16 elements in 12 groups, including three aspherical elements and four ED elements. It effectively suppresses aberrations and meets the high-resolution demands of a 100-megapixel sensor, delivering high-quality imaging at all focal lengths. The XCD 3,2-4,5/20-35E achieves stunning clarity from the center to the edges, ensuring every detail stands out, every color is natural and every shot captures the intrinsic beauty of the world.

At the wide-angle end, the lens maintains a maximum aperture of f/3,2, ensuring sharp foreground depiction and soft, delicate bokeh in low-light conditions. The ultra-wide 20mm focal length is the widest in the Hasselblad X System. Coupled with an f/3,2 aperture, it offers an extraordinary combination of the broadest field of view and the largest aperture within the Hasselblad medium format system.

Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom

From ultra-wide to wide focal lengths, this lens caters to a variety of wide-angle photography scenarios. The ability to swiftly adjust to desired focal lengths without changing lenses allows photographers to capture grand landscapes, sweeping interiors, or environmental portraits exactly as they envision.

Precise Focusing

The XCD 3,2-4,5/20-35E features a stepping motor paired with a focusing drive mechanism of the gearbox and a small, light focusing lens group. This combination ensures accurate and quiet control of the focusing lens group. Whether in autofocus or manual focus, users can expect a smooth and responsive experience. When used with the PDAF technology of a Hasselblad 100-megapixel mirrorless medium format camera, focusing is quicker and more responsive.

Fast Leaf Shutter

The lens’ leaf shutter supports shooting with flash synchronization at all shutter speeds, with a flash sync speed of up to 1/2000s, providing users with greater flexibility in various lighting conditions.

Elegant Design

Crafted from metal, the XCD 3,2-4,5/20-35E lens body exudes a subtle yet timeless appeal. It is designed to be stable, reliable and ergonomic, offering an exceptional user experience. The elegant and streamlined design is complemented by the “H” logo print engraved on both the focus and zoom rings, along with a nameplate on the barrel featuring branding and the “V” insignia.

The XCD 3,2-4,5/20-35E lens is priced at $5,929 USD / € 6,729 EUR and is available to purchase online and at selected retail stores worldwide. For more information about the XCD 3,2-4,5/20-35E, visit www.hasselblad.com.

