Adobe Premiere is to video editing what Photoshop is to image editing and graphic design – it’s been around so long it’s become a ‘default’ program for many video makers.

Adobe has announced that a new Premiere iPhone app is now available to preorder through the Apple App Store. The full release is expected on September 30th.

Rather than trying to squeeze all the features of the desktop version of Premiere into an app, Adobe’s goal is to make Premiere on iPhone intuitive and uncluttered, making it easier to edit videos captured on your phone – ‘no watermarks, no distractions, giving you the power and control to create polished, professional-looking video with ease.’

As you’d expect from Adobe, AI is to the fore. You can use Generative AI to extend or replace backgrounds, for example, or use AI Enhance Speech for a more professional sounding voice recordings and voiceovers.

Adobe claims the new app has a streamlined, iPhone-friendly interface, while still packing a lot of video-editing power

Adobe Premiere for iPhone key features

Multi-track timeline with audio waveforms, similar to the desktop version.

Automatic captioning and 4K HDR support.

Instant background removal: cut out subjects with one tap; for overlays, title effects, and more.

Unlimited video, audio and text-layer editing.

With Generative Sound Effects, you can use a text prompt and your voice when editing audio. You can also use AI-powered Enhance Speech to record voiceovers with greater clarity, even if you are working in a noisy environment.

Access to Firefly, the umbrella brand for Adobe’s AI technology, enabling the generation of extra image, sound and video material should you need it. There is also access to the Adobe Stock image library and Lightroom presets for colour editing.

One-tap access to TikTok, YouTube Shorts, or Instagram, with Premiere for Apple iPhone able to automatically resize your video for each platform. Or you can quickly send projects to Premiere Pro for editing on your main computer.

Free to use: you only pay for ‘generative credits’ or cloud storage, and the new app is ad-free.

For more details, see the Adobe blog here. The company has also announced that the Android version is under development.

