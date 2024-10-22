In partnership with GuruShots.
Top photographer

Daniel Calicchio, Portugal

Top photo

Aïe, France

Guru’s Top Pick

Mladen Peric, Croatia
Bajkó Tamás, Hungary
Alexander Kupriyanov, Ukraine
Roy Egloff, Switzerland
Will, United States
Olga Zeltser, United States
Jamil Badalov, Azerbaijan
Azazel, Switzerland
Mircea Negulescu, Romania
Robert Miesner, United States
Laurie Shannon, Canada
Ivan Miksik, Czechia
Vasil Bakalov, Bulgaria
Csilla Schmidt, Austria
Leanne Laurens, Australia
Debra Coratti-Velie, United States

 