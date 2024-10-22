In partnership with GuruShots.

We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the White Wonders challenge – they encompass a wide range of themes and approaches, as you can imagine.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com

Top photographer

Daniel Calicchio, Portugal

Top photo

Aïe, France

Guru’s Top Pick

Mladen Peric, Croatia

Bajkó Tamás, Hungary

Alexander Kupriyanov, Ukraine

Roy Egloff, Switzerland

Will, United States

Olga Zeltser, United States

Jamil Badalov, Azerbaijan

Azazel, Switzerland

Mircea Negulescu, Romania

Robert Miesner, United States

Laurie Shannon, Canada

Ivan Miksik, Czechia

Vasil Bakalov, Bulgaria

Csilla Schmidt, Austria

Leanne Laurens, Australia