Amazon Prime Day “Big Deals” have started today, and this new deal caught my eye. It’s for the latest Google Pixel 10, reduced to just $649. This smartphone has a triple camera setup with a high-resolution main camera and reliable telephoto and ultra-wide units. With its Camera Coach mode, it is a great beginner-friendly option for those starting out with mobile photography. Even though a mid-range device it has a lot of features that only the best cameraphones offer. However, this deal is currently only available to those with Amazon Prime, but signing up is free (see below), and you can cancel if you want.

At a glance

48MP f/1.7 wide, 1/2inch, OIS

13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (no AF), 1/3.1inch

10.8MP f/3.1, 5x telephoto, 1/3.2inch, OIS up to 20x Super Res Zoom

10.5MP f/2.2 selfie with AF

6.3inch, 60-120Hz screen, 3000 nits peak brightness

4K video front/rear

4970mAh (30W charging, 15W wireless)



