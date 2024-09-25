In partnership with Infinix.

With the explosive growth of short video platforms in recent years, vlogs and vlogging have rapidly swept the globe as a new form of expression.

Since 2018 was dubbed the ‘Year of Vlog,’ vlogging has evolved from a niche hobby to a global phenomenon. Indeed, according to recent data, TikTok now has over 1.9 billion global users, and is particularly popular with young people..

As the number of vlog users continues to expand, creating vlogs has also become easier. From the initial challenge of wanting to film but not knowing how, to the current prevalence of AI technology, vlogging is entering a new stage, where everyone can easily create professional content.

Most people now take photos on their smartphones, and smartphones play a critical role as the most convenient way of creating vlogs, too.

So what kind of smartphone does a competent vlogger need? The market is flooded with phones that emphasise imaging capabilities, but on closer examination, very few of them are specifically designed for vlogging.

The Infinix ZERO 40 range is available in striking colours

To Infinix and beyond

Infinix, a cutting-edge tech brand crafted for young consumers, has launched its new flagship smartphone models, the ZERO 40 5G and its 4G version. The Infinix ZERO 40 Series has earned a reputation as the go-to vlog phone, with the ZERO 40 praised by both media and influencers as the best mid-range vlogging handset.

The Infinix ZERO 40 Series is born for vlog creation. It not only provides ultra-high-definition cameras, wide-angle lenses, and stabilisation technology but also simplifies the entire process of shooting, editing, and sharing through AI technology. By reducing the vlog creation process to just four steps, it delivers an all-in-one vlog creation experience. It makes vlog creation accessible to everyone.

Easy vlog creation in four steps with Infinix

1) The Infinix ZERO 40 Series helps vlog creators get inspired right from the start. An AI voice assistant, Folax, simplifies the process of translating ideas and drafting scripts.

2) The next thing to think about is easily recording videos with clear details, stable images, and excellent sound quality. The ZERO 40 range has clear and stable ultra-wide camera lenses that make vlogging a breeze. The ZERO 40 5G boasts an impressive front-facing camera with a 50MP sensor and 4K 60FPS Ultra-HD video capability – a feature usually found in flagship phones costing $800 and above.

The rear camera set-up

3) The biggest hurdle in vlog creation is often the editing process. In this fast-paced era of constant social media updates, creators have limited time for editing, and not everyone can afford to painstakingly craft their vlog and release it at the perfect moment on social platforms. The Infinix ZERO 40 Series addresses this challenge with AI and pre-designed templates.



With 10 templates and a Vlog Mode, the ZERO 40 Series makes vlog creation simple and enjoyable. Users can instantly create a vlog by tapping a button and following prompts.



When working with extensive material, they can select templates from the album, and the ZERO 40 5G will automatically detect highlights to craft an exceptional vlog with just one tap.

As well as looking fantastic (Minty Green shown here), the phones are packed with the latest tech to simplify vlogging

4) Simplifying the final upload step, the ZERO 40 Series’ one-tap share feature allows users to quickly post their finished vlogs to social media platforms.

In today’s visually-driven culture, with vlogs at the forefront, smartphones have evolved beyond mere tools for recording life—they have become essential partners in telling our stories and showcasing our individuality. As AI technology continues to advance, the role of smartphones in vlog creation will become even more central.

Win big with Infinix

Infinix has officially launched its second MVA (Mobile Vlog Award) and invites TikTok users worldwide to join the fun. Simply upload your vlog entries using the hashtags #InfinixMVA and #YourStoryYourStyle, and try out the exclusive MVA filter. You will get a chance to win $10,000 and more prizes.

To dive into the ‘4-Step Vlog’ magic, click here.