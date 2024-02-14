A rare Hasselblad 503CX ‘Golden Blue’ 50th Anniversary Limited Edition model medium format film camera is now available to buy for £5,999 from Park Cameras’ used products section.

Though the outer box is said to be showing its age, the camera’s overall condition is described as ‘excellent’. Along with a camera body, a leather display box, Planar CF 80mm F2.8 lens, camera strap and A12 film back are also included.

Only 700 Hasselblad 503CX ‘Golden Blue’ cameras were made in 1991 to commemorate Hasselblad’s 50th anniversary featuring 24-karat gold plating with blue leather trim.

What you get:

503CX Body

A12 Film Back

Planar CF 80mm F2.8 Lens

Leather Display Case

Paperwork

Camera Strap

