The latest GoPro action camera, the GoPro HERO12 Black, is currently available to buy for just $299.99! Usually priced at $399.99, you can now save $100 on the camera.

The GoPro HERO12 Black creates some well-lit, great looking footage, though it suffers in low light. There are plenty of features to get your teeth into and the stabilisation is second to none – making it a great action camera and suitable for all kinds of users. It’s also ideal for vloggers and social media creators who want to cut 16:9 and 9:16 content from the same footage.

If you are choosing between the HERO12 and the HERO11, it is worth noting that they are very similar. The HERO11 is also currently available to buy at just $249 (also with $100 off). But, if you are likely to use some of the newer pro features in filmmaking– Timecode Sync and Log colour profile the HERO12 might be a better option.

GoProHero 12 Black at a glance:

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video + Photo

1.5 hours at 5.3K30 and over 2.5 hours at 1080p30

Optional Max Lens Mod 2.0 lens accessory enables ultra wide angle, 177-degree field of view in 4K60

Bluetooth audio support for AirPods + other Bluetooth audio devices for wireless sound recording and voice control

5.3K60, 4K120 and 2.7K240 video resolutions

HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization with 360° Horizon Lock

27MP photos with 24.7MP stills from video

Waterproof to 33ft

GP-Log and LUT support

