They say there is no such thing as a free lunch but sometimes you get lucky. Software firm ACDSee is giving away its Gemstone Photo Editor 12 for Windows until April 2nd at noon PT (7pm UK time).

Key features of this photo-editing program, which previously cost $89.99, include unlimited layer editing, non-destructive raw processing, AI-powered editing tools, handy templates for popular social media platforms and more.

The ability to edit unlimited layers and process raw files – for free – seems a no brainer

You can download it from here and considering it’s free, what’s not to like. While you can already get the GIMP photo editor for free, it’s got a pretty clunky interface, so Gemstone Photo Editor could be worth a try.

The adjustment and layers tools are comprehensive

Check out the informative YouTube video below.

Also check out software expert Rod Lawton’s review of ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2025 here. While you won’t get all these features in the free Gemstone version, you still get a lot.

From ACDSee (edited)

Are you tired of limited editing tools holding back your creative vision? Look no further. ACDSee Gemstone Photo Editor 12 is here to revolutionise your editing process. With its powerful features and intuitive interface, you can unleash your creativity and transform your images into works of art.