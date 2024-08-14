For customers in the UK, there is a great deal on the Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens. This was Panasonic’s restyled, redesigned, full-frame mirrorless camera, and comes in for a tad under £1000.

While the Panasonic camera is now four years old, it is still a very appealing buy for photographers who want to raise their video skills without sacrificing the quality of their still images, or spending a bomb.

Full-frame Panasonic Lumix S5

The camera is relatively small and light too, making it a great choice for your summer travels.

Panasonic Lumix S5 key features

24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

2.36-million-dot EVF, 0.74x magnification

3in, 1,840k-dot Vari-angle touchscreen

7fps continuous shooting (5fps in AFC)

4K 60/50p 4:2:0 10-bit, 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit video

Click the link below, where you’ll find the Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens for just £999. It’s available from WEX, as well as other popular retailers.

Here’s what we had to say about the full-frame Panasonic Lumix S5, when we reviewed it in 2020: “There’s a great deal to like about the S5 as a stills camera. Image quality, particularly the level of fine detail recorded in raw files at high ISO is outstanding. This is backed up by an easy-to-use high-resolution mode and a quite brilliant 20-60mm kit lens that lets you squeeze more in the frame than most kit zooms.”

Or have a look below to see other offers on this full-frame camera near you. If you’re in the US, then the same camera and lens is available for around $1500.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.