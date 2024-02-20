Fujifilm has announced a new XF 16-50mm F2.8-4.8 X-Mount lens has been added to an updated X-Mount lens roadmap, at the Fujifilm X-Summit, Tokyo, 2024. This would be a follow up to the XF 18-55mm F2.8-4 lens. Currently, there is no information regarding price and availability, however, we will share more details when we have them.

The lens is designed for compactness, and resolution, and was announced as part of the X-Summit, where the new Fujifilm X100VI was announced, alongside a Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition version, limited to a run of just 1934 cameras.

Updated Fujifilm X-Mount lens roadmap, Feb 2024. Image: Fujifilm

Also mentioned at the X-Summit are a series of future firmware update, that are coming to a range of cameras to improve the video performance. The Fuji film simulation, Reala Ace, will be made available to a number of cameras via a firmware update, including the X-H2S, X-H2, X-T5 and X-S20.

Fujifilm X100VI announced in Black and Silver colours. Photo AW.

Related reading: