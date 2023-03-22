Fujifilm has teamed up with The Creativity Hub to showcase their gear

Fujifilm has partnered with events provider The Creativity Hub, known for their themed model-based photography events, to showcase their X series and GFX system cameras at three events throughout 2023.

Fujifilm’s X Series and GFX System products will be available for participants at a 1920s themed event in September in London and a fairy tale and fantasy-themed event in October in Bedford. A third event exclusive to members has also been planned to take place.

From Fujifilm and The Creativity Club:

Industry powerhouse Fujifilm has agreed a new partnership deal with events provider The Creativity Hub that will see their X Series and GFX System cameras and lenses showcased to executive attendees at three events throughout 2023.

The Creativity Hub hosts immersive, themed model-based events for photographers to add portrait shots to their portfolio and Fujifilm’s X Series and GFX System products will be available for participants at an early-to-mid-twenties dance-based event ‘Dancing Through the Decades’ in September in London and a fairy tale and fantasy-based event ‘Once Upon a Time’ in October in Bedford, as well as a third undisclosed event.

Theo Georghiades, General Manager for Imaging Solutions at Fujifilm, said, “Fujifilm’s award-winning range of X Series and GFX System products are suited to Pros and enthusiasts alike and we’re excited to be working with The Creativity Hub to present these to their audience of inspired photographers across several events this year.”

Naomi Lane, Commercial Director at The Creativity Hub, added, “The Creativity Hub is all about providing our executive photographers with the very best experiences to enable them to capture truly unique shots for their portfolio. We’re delighted that attendees to our Dancing Through the Decades and Once Upon a Time events, as well as a third event which is exclusive to our membership, will be able to get hands on with Fujifilm products from their X Series and GFX System and we can’t wait to see the results.”

