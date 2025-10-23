The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards has brought a smile to people’s faces for over a decade, and is one of the best free competitions to enter, with nine distinct categories welcoming all wildlife photographers regardless of experience.



With over 10,000 entries received, the jury had their work cut out for them this year, but this means more funny pictures for us to giggle at as well. The shortlist includes 40 images along with 3 portfolio and 10 video entries competing for an enticing selection of prizes, like the Nikon Z6III, one of the best full-frame all-rounders, the beginner-friendly Nikon Z50II and Nikon’s brand-new compact cinema camera, the Nikon ZR. The winner also one-week safari trip in the Masai Mara, and a camera bag from ThinkTANK.

Winners are announced on Tuesday, 9th December, followed by a free exhibition at the Gallery at Oxo between 10th and 16th December.



See some of the best shortlisted photos below!

Alison Tuck – Now which direction is my nest? / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Andrew Mortimer -If I have seen further/ The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Annette Kirby – Go away / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Bingqian Gao – What do you mean I need to see a dentist? / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Lars Beygang – Outdoor smoking zone/ The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Meline Ellwanger – The Choir / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Michael Stavrakakis- Paint Me Like One of Your Forest Girls / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.