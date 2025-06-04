The Photoshop mobile app initially launched only for iOS users, just landed on Android too. After its release in February, it quickly made its way to our list of the best photo editing apps, and creators who use smartphones for capturing and editing content have been eagerly waiting for its launch on Android devices.



Photoshop Express already offers some advanced editing features, but it’s really designed for quick corrections. On the other hand, this latest addition to Adobe’s mobile lineup is geared towards more advanced edits as it features tools previously only seen in the desktop version. With Photoshop mobile, you can create layers and masks, make precise selections with Tap Select and remove distractions with Spot Healing Brush.

You can also use the Firefly-powered AI Generative Fill or browse the free Adobe Stock assets for elevating your edits. Don’t fret, even if you have never used Photoshop before, with useful built-in tutorials, the app guides you through how to use each tool. Alternatively, you can also use the Adobe Community forums to get feedback from other creators or the Adobe Inspiration Hub to explore new ideas.

You won’t need the latest smartphone to run it either; devices with Android 11 or later, with a minimum of 6GB of RAM (8GB or more recommended for optimal performance) should handle it with ease. Photoshop Android (beta) is free to download from the Google Play Store, and Android users can access all the editing features for free during the beta testing period, however, some premium features like Content Aware Fill, Object Select, Magic Wand, Clone Stamp, and the Remove toolwill require a $7.99/£7.99 monthly or $69.99/£69.99 yearly subscription after the initial beta period.

For great tips on smartphone photography, read our guides on using your phone for street photography, macro photos and portraits.

