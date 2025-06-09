Leading camera retailer, Park Cameras, is running its 2025 Imaging Festival at its store in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, on Saturday June 14th. The event runs from 9am to 5.30pm.

Highlights of the Park Cameras’ Imaging Festival include exclusive offers on a range of equipment, along with seminars from top photographers. No less than 20 top brands will be present at the show, including Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Sony, Manfrotto, Lowepro, Vanguard, Calibrite, Godox, Kodak and Epson – just to name just a few.

The Imaging Festival is a great chance to find out more about gear on your shopping list

So it’s a great chance to get your hands on the Fujifilm X half camera for example, or the Nikon Z5II and Sigma BF models.

In addition, you can attend a range of free seminars from top professionals, including urban landscape photographer Ben Moore, street photographer Dawn Eagleton, wedding specialist Rebecca Carpenter and world-famous portrait shooter, Gavin Hoey.

Gavin Hoey’s seminar is a must for portrait photographers

See the full list here of exhibitors and speakers here.

‘For our variety of free talks, we would suggest signing up where possible, as space is limited,’ Park Cameras explained. ‘However, should you not book a place and still wish to attend one of our talks, please speak to us on the day and we will do our best to accommodate you.’

Amateur Photographer will also be present at the Park Cameras’ Imaging Festival, so we look forward to seeing you there (note there is plentiful parking near the store).