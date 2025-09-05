Nikon has once again partnered with British Journal of Photography for the 2025 edition of the Female in Focus competition. Now in its sixth year – and second year of collaboration with Nikon – the award continues its mission to address gender inequality in the photography industry by celebrating the work of women and non-binary photographers worldwide. Entries are now officially open and will be accepted until the deadline of 6th November.

For this edition of the award, the theme is ‘On the Cusp’. The theme looks at both personal and international turning points – from moments of revolution, revelation, or even transformation. It considers ideas such as ageing, climate change, rapid developments in technology, and political shifts. The anticipation of what comes next.

©Alessia Rollo – Female in Focus single image winner 2025

The winners will be selected by an international jury of leading industry figures. Twenty single images and two bodies of work will be exhibited in a group show at 10.14 Gallery in London and PhotoIreland in Dublin in 2026. The photographers behind the two winning series will also receive a Nikon Z Series mirrorless camera, along with two NIKKOR Z lenses of their choice. There will also be a People’s Choice Award, inviting the public to vote for their favourite image among the winning works. The selected photographer will be featured in an exclusive interview on 1854.photography, offering insight into their work and creative practice.

As part of the ongoing partnership with the British Journal of Photography, Nikon is proud to support greater accessibility to the awards by enabling all entrants to submit one image free of charge. Digital Access and Full Access Members can claim their free entry and submit up to 10 single images or one body of work.

© Fatimah Mujtaba – Female in Focus x Nikon 2025 single Image winner

Ruby Nicholson, Senior Communications Manager at Nikon Northern Europe, says: “We’re delighted to be partnering with British Journal of Photography again for Female in Focus 2025. Last year was a fantastic inaugural year of our partnership, and we were so pleased with the volume and calibre of the entries we received. It’s a privilege for us to play a small role in amplifying the powerful stories told through the lenses of female and non-binary photographers, and we’re excited to see how this year’s entrants will continue to challenge, inspire, and redefine the photographic landscape.”

For more information on the award, visit: https://www.1854.photography/awards/female-in-focus

More reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.







