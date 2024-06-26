The 35mm focal length is favoured by street and travel photographers as it’s wide enough to soak up the scene while also enabling you to get in close to your subject – it’s very versatile and has a similar perspective to the human eye.

Nikon has just announced the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 compact prime lens with a fast maximum aperture, very handy for making the most of available light or getting attractive background blur. The lens also has a close focusing distance of 0.27 m, useful for taking stills and recording video in tight spaces, and adds to the growing arsenal of Z-mount lenses.

Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm F1.4. Image: Nikon

Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 key features

Fast 35mm full-frame prime lens: 35mm gets close to a ‘human-eye’ perspective

Fast multi-focusing AF system

Focus breathing is suppressed and linear focusing can be enabled for accurate manual-focus pulling when shooting video.

Clickless control ring to control aperture, ISO, exposure compensation and more.

Weighs 415 g (approx.) with drip and dust-sealing

This new lens is available from July for £649.

From Nikon

Today, Nikon introduces the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4. Compact, fast, and sharp, this 35mm full-frame prime lens is always ready to respond to the moment with a classic perspective! It’s ideal for street photography as well as travel reportage or events – and it’s perfect for shooting video too. Both photographers and video shooters will enjoy real flexibility to work creatively with natural light, and boundless portability from the lightweight build.

Few lenses are as versatile as a fast 35mm prime and the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 is the first Nikon Z lens to boast a creative f/1.4 aperture, which allows real flexibility when shooting with available light. Photographers and video shooters can shoot wide open at f/1.4 and be rewarded with large, beautifully soft bokeh, perfect for candid or environmental portraits that set a subject apart—as well as creative backlit shots.

Low-light scenes can be captured with stunning clarity and sharpness, and faster shutter speeds can be used to freeze action without sacrificing brightness.

Whether drawn to visual compositions or narrative depth, street photography thrives on the unexpected – and the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 lens is primed to nail the instant that the elements come together.

Always quick to react, its autofocus is beautifully smooth and steady, and a close focusing distance of just 0.27 m gives users plenty of scope to take a step forward and fill the frame with sharp shots of intriguing details, or record video in tight spaces. In addition, this 35mm full-frame lens boasts a lightweight build and is carefully sealed, which is an advantage for anyone who wants the freedom to walk further and explore what’s around the next corner, no matter the weather.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: ‘We’re excited to unveil the new 35mm f/1.4 lens, a timeless focal length beloved by photographers for its versatility and natural perspective. This addition to our range of Nikon Z full-frame prime lenses is designed to inspire creativity, helping photographers tell their stories with beautiful, expressive images. It’s more than just a lens – it’s a gateway to artistic exploration.’

