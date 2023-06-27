This year’s Environmental Photographer of the Year competition has launched today with the addition of an ethics panel. Amateur and professional photographers from around the world are now invited to submit their most poignant and eye-opening environmental photography for the chance to win a big cash prize.

Nikon,​ in partnership with ​CIWEM, ​WaterBear, ​MPB, and​ Arup , is pleased to announce the launch of this year’s Environmental Photographer of the Year competition. Now in its 16th year, the competition provides an international platform to raise awareness of environmental issues and inspire change.

The judging panel invites both professional and amateur photographers from across the world to submit their most poignant, insightful, and eye-opening ​environmental photography, captured on a device of their choice. Photographers of all ages are encouraged to share imagery that celebrates humanity’s tenacity and activism, while showcasing hopeful solutions for our ever-changing planet.

The Environmental Photographer of the Year will receive a £5,000 cash prize, as well as an interview in CIWEM’s Environment Magazine, visibility across WaterBear’s social channels​,​ and a dedicated feature on Nikon Europe’s website.

Within the competition, Nikon’s Young Environmental Photographer of the Year Award celebrates the best environmental photography from those aged 21 and under, with the winner receiving a Z Series mirrorless camera, and two NIKKOR Z lenses of their choice, in recognition of their achievement​.

Mehdi Mohebi Pour, The Bitter Death Of Birds. Environmental Photographer of the Year 2022

​​Stefan Maier, Senior General Manager Marketing, Nikon Europe commented:

“At Nikon, we pride ourselves on our rich history of empowering creators to tell stories which make an impact. Today, there are few stories of greater importance than those of climate change and conservation. We are honoured to support this award, shining a spotlight on the most inspirational environmental photography from across the globe, as well as those photographers who are passionate about fighting for the planet’s – and their own – future.”

The competition is free to enter and will also feature four other award categories, with participants competing for £1,000 cash prizes for each of the following awards:

MPB “Vision of the Future” ​searches​ for inspiring or thought-provoking interpretations of our future environment as told through the photographer’s lens. The “Recovering Nature” award ​looks​ for ​photos ​that show nature’s ability to recover​, or​ examples of innovative nature-based solutions and conservation initiatives that ​can​​ ​bring nature back from the brink. The “Keeping 1.5 Alive” category ​looks​ for action-focused photography that highlights the urgency ​and emergency ​of curbing global warming. The “Adapting for Tomorrow” award calls attention to ​photos ​that show how communities and nature are finding a way to live with the effects of our changing environment.

Environmental Photographer of the Year 2023 submissions close 30th August 2023

To learn more and to enter the competition, please visit www.epoty.org.

Featured image: New Ways to the Future (III) by Simone Tramone, 2021. Adapting for Tomorrow Environmental Photographer of the Year 2022 category winner

