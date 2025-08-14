Which are the best cameras, lenses and photographic accessories you can buy right now? According to the 15 expert magazines and websites that form the photography group within the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), the answer can be found right here, in the EISA Awards 2025-2026.

EISA is a collective of 55 special-interest magazines and websites from 26 countries around the world, covering Hi-Fi, photography, mobile devices, in-car electronics, home theatre display & video, and home theatre audio. Each member is renowned for its expertise within its subject area, and for the rigour and integrity of its testing.

As a founding member of the organisation, back in 1982, AP is an integral part of EISA’s Photography Panel, and we work closely with our fellow panellists, all of which are among the most respected in their home countries. To ensure that the winning products are truly worthy of your hard-earned money, each one must have been tested in depth by multiple panel members. We don’t give awards based on specifications alone, or on cursory first impressions.

Naturally, here’s always a healthy discussion within the panel as to which cameras, lenses and accessories should be recognised, with each publication having its own preferences for the most important features and qualities. But ultimately, we come to a friendly concensus. Read on to find out this year’s winners!

EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2025-2026

Sony Alpha 1 II

The Sony Alpha 1 II provides state-of-the-art technology for professional photo and video applications. It combines speed, resolution and high video quality in a robust, weatherproof housing. Its 50MP stacked full-frame sensor delivers detailed images with wide dynamic range, along with an impressive shooting rate of 30 frames per second with continuous autofocus. AI-based subject recognition autofocus reliably tracks people, animals, vehicles and other objects, while the updated image stabiliser gives up to 8.5 stops compensation. The camera also impresses in the video sector with 8K 30p recording, 4K at up to 120p, and professional options such as 16-bit raw via HDMI. What’s more, the high-resolution 9.44m-dot electronic viewfinder and the versatile touchscreen enable precise composition.

EISA PROFESSIONAL CAMERA 2025-2026

Canon EOS R1

The Canon EOS R1 is a groundbreaking professional mirrorless flagship designed for speed, precision, and reliability. Built around a newly developed full-frame CMOS sensor and next-generation image processor, it delivers outstanding still and video performance. With advanced AI-driven autofocus including Canon’s unique Eye Control AF, ultra-fast burst shooting, and robust 6K video capabilities, the EOS R1 is built for high-level sports, wildlife, and news photography. Its rugged, weather-sealed body and integrated vertical grip make it a trusted companion for demanding assignments, setting a new benchmark in Canon’s mirrorless lineup.

EISA FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2025-2026

Canon EOS R5 Mark II

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is an advanced mirrorless camera for professional and enthusiast users. With its new 45MP stacked-CMOS sensor, photographers can shoot at 30 frames per second with minimal rolling shutter distortion, while videographers gain 8K 60p recording in raw. A new ‘Digic Accelerator’ co-processor enables complex AI-based algorithms, including sophisticated subject recognition. On top of that, new features include Eye-control AF, Pre-Capture, Dual Shooting of stills and video, and Action Priority autofocus for certain sports. The newly designed body has extra vents for cooling, allowing extended video recording times. Overall, it’s an extremely accomplished all-rounder.

EISA BEST BUY CAMERA 2025-2026

Nikon Z5II

The Nikon Z5II is aimed at ambitious photographers who value image quality, simple operation and an attractive price-performance ratio. Its 24MP CMOS sensor delivers clear, detailed images with a wide dynamic range. It offers a continuous shooting speed of up to 14 frames per second in raw, or 30fps in JPEG. Other highlights include the autofocus, which recognises nine different types of subject, and the effective image stabilisation. Video recording is possible in 4K 60p with a DX crop, while in 4K 30p the entire sensor width is utilised. The bright electronic viewfinder, fully articulated touchscreen and two UHS-II card slots make the camera a versatile tool for entering the full-frame mirrorless world.

EISA APS-C CAMERA 2025-2026

Nikon Z50II

The Nikon Z50II captures vibrant, detailed, low-noise images thanks to its 20.9MP APS-C sensor and fast EXPEED 7 processor (as used in the top-of-the-range Z9). Its advanced AF with 3D-tracking recognises people, pets, cars, bikes, and trains. It shoots up to 30 fps and includes Pre-Release Capture. For video, it supports 4K 60p recording, N-log, and a Product Review mode. Compared to its predecessor, the grip is improved, and the LCD is now articulated. With the new Picture Control button, you can choose from 31 built-in colour presets to enhance photo and video. The camera is relatively compact and lightweight, and offers easy sharing of photos and videos via Nikon’s SnapBridge app.

EISA COMPACT CAMERA 2025-2026

FUJIFILM GFX100RF

With the GFX100RF, Fujifilm has made the ultimate fixed-lens compact camera, particularly in terms of image quality. It employs a 100MP medium-format sensor that’s paired with a 28mm equivalent, fixed focal-length lens in a surprisingly small and portable body. It’s a joy to use, with stunning retro styling and engaging analogue controls that encourage creativity, including a unique dial for selecting the aspect ratio. Naturally the photos it takes are superb, with excellent colour output courtesy of Fujifilm’s signature Film Simulation modes. For serious photographers shooting such things as landscapes, street, travel or architecture, there’s nothing else like it.

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO CAMERA 2025-2026

Panasonic LUMIX S1RII

The new spearhead of the full-frame Lumix S range, the S1RII, integrates all of Panasonic’s photographic and video expertise into a compact and robust body. It employs a 44.3MP BSI CMOS sensor capable of ultra-fast burst shooting at 40fps. It also includes hybrid phase-detection autofocus coupled with AI subject recognition, 8-stop mechanical in-body image stabilisation, and a 177MP high-resolution multi-shot mode. In addition, it offers a wide variety of video recording features, including 8K 30p, 4K 120p, and internal Apple ProRes RAW capture. It also features a versatile touchscreen with a tilting and vari-angle mechanism, and a fluid and precise electronic viewfinder.

EISA MICRO FOUR THIRDS CAMERA 2025-2026

OM System OM-3

Thanks to styling inspired by 1970s Olympus film SLRs, the OM System OM-3 is a particularly handsome camera. But there’s a lot more to it than that. Underneath those classic good looks lies an impressive array of features and creative options. It’s capable of shooting full-resolution 20MP stills at up to 120 frames per second, and 4K video at 60fps. There’s an array of useful computational photography features accessed via their own button, plus unique creative colour controls available from a dial on the front. Other key features include robust, weather-sealed construction and exceptional in-body image stabilisation. It’s perfect for photographers who want a mixture of both capability and style.

EISA VLOGGING CAMERA 2025-2026

Canon PowerShot V1

The Canon PowerShot V1 is an expert compact camera designed for content creators. It features a large 1.4in 22.3MP CMOS sensor, coupled with a stabilized 16-50mm equivalent F2.8-4.5 lens, giving detailed images and excellent low-light performance. But where the V1 truly stands out is its video capabilities. It shoots in 4K up to 30fps (60fps in crop mode), Full HD 120p, and offers the Canon Log 3 profile for color grading. The Dual Pixel autofocus detects humans and animals and is very responsive. A rotatable touchscreen, a built-in ND filter, a microphone input, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connections, and a webcam function complete this effective device for vloggers.

EISA LENS OF THE YEAR 2025-2026

Sony FE 50-150mm F2 GM

Our lens of the year is the world’s first telephoto zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras with a large maximum aperture of f/2. Designed for professional photographers shooting such things as portraits, weddings, indoor sports and events, it delivers top-notch image quality thanks to the advanced optics of the G Master series. This ensures outstanding sharpness and image clarity across the entire image area. The bright f/2 aperture allows for clear separation of the subject from the background, while the 11-blade diaphragm provides smooth blur. This makes it one of the best lenses on the market.

EISA BEST BUY LENS 2025-2026

Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 lens is a standard lens for full-frame Nikon Z cameras that’s ideal for portraits, landscapes, street photography, snapshots and close-ups. Thanks to its large aperture, this compact and lightweight lens isolates subjects with attractive bokeh. It also performs well in low light and for freezing fast motion. The image quality is very good for both photography and video. It is very sharp and provides high resolution, with minimal distortion or chromatic aberration, while vignetting is well controlled. But most importantly, this weather-resistant lens offers excellent value for money, and because of this it was chosen as our best buy.

EISA STANDARD LENS 2025-2026

Canon RF 50mm F1.4L VCM

The Canon RF 50mm F1.4L VCM is the third lens in Canon’s series of compact, fast prime lenses. All share the same external dimensions, allowing them to be placed in the same rig or gimbal without having to move focus aids or rebalance. The lens is significantly smaller than its big sibling, the RF 50mm F1.2L USM, and 370 grams lighter. This makes it attractive to reportage and street photographers who want to save weight without losing optical quality. Videographers will appreciate the lens’s aperture ring which is switchable between smooth and clicked operation. Focus breathing is well corrected, too. The lens produces a soft and pleasing bokeh, which is desirable when shooting portraits.

EISA STANDARD ZOOM LENS 2025-2026

Sony FE 28-70mm F2 GM

This outstanding standard zoom lens is designed for professional photographers who shoot such things as weddings and events, and who want to use a larger aperture than f/2.8 without giving up the flexibility of a zoom. It delivers fantastic optical quality, producing sharp, clean images regardless of the focal length, aperture, or focus distance. Despite its large aperture, it offers fast, silent autofocus and it’s also a perfectly practical size. A comprehensive set of controls is onboard, including an aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and smooth operation. It’s a really special lens that’s an impressive achievement by Sony.

EISA PORTRAIT LENS 2025-2026

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II

The Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II is a refined update to one of Sony’s most beloved portrait lenses. This second-generation G Master lens brings notable improvements in image quality, autofocus speed, and overall usability. It features a redesigned optical formula with two XA and two ED elements, delivering edge-to-edge sharpness even wide open at F1.4, while preserving the signature creamy bokeh. The autofocus system is exceptionally fast and reliable. The design is noticeably lighter and better balanced, and it adds a more tactile aperture ring and dual customizable buttons. With its improved optics, precise AF, and professional-grade weather-sealing, this is an ideal lens for portrait photography.

EISA MACRO LENS 2025-2026

TAMRON 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD

The TAMRON 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD is a modern macro lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras from Nikon and Sony that combines high image quality with practical handling. Its optical design delivers very good sharpness right into the corners of the image, even at maximum aperture, supported by effective correction of chromatic aberrations and distortion. With a magnification of 1:1, the lens is ideal for detailed close-ups, but its focal length and speed also make it a very good portrait lens. The fast and quiet VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism ensures precise autofocus, even with moving subjects. Thanks to its compact design, Moisture-Resistant Construction and high build quality, the lens is also reliable in outdoor use. The built-in USB Type-C port enables video and photo creators to configure functions like A-B focus, and focus ring behaviour via the TAMRON Lens Utility for PC, Android OS smartphones or tablets.

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO LENS 2025-2026

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ

The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is Nikon’s first dedicated video lens. Its video-focused design is evident in features such as a power zoom enhanced by the inclusion of a zoom lever, internal zoom and focus mechanisms, geared rings for both zoom and focus, and a control ring that can also function as a stepless aperture dial. The lens offers a broad zoom range with a constant f/4 aperture, is parfocal, and shows minimal focus breathing. Combined with its strong optical performance, this lens is a versatile choice for both videographers and hybrid shooters.

EISA SUPERZOOM LENS 2025-2026

TAMRON 28-300mm F/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD

The TAMRON 28-300mm is an all-in-one zoom lens for everyone. It lets you capture a wide range of subjects from landscapes at 28mm, through standard shots at 35mm and 50mm, portraits at 85mm and 135mm, to wildlife and sports at 300mm. The lens also has an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.19m, providing a 1:2.8 magnification ratio for close-ups at its wide 28mm end. Images are impressively sharp in the centre of the frame, aided by the highly effective VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism. Designed for Sony full-frame mirrorless E-mount cameras, this 10.7x zoom lens is lightweight and compact, at 610g and just 126mm long, making it an ideal travel companion. Its Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating help protect your equipment when shooting outdoors. With a built-in USB Type-C port, users can adjust focus behaviour, assign custom functions, and update firmware via the dedicated Tamron Lens Utility software.

EISA TELEPHOTO LENS 2025-2026

FUJIFILM Fujinon XF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR

The Fujinon XF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR is a unique APS-C format super-telephoto lens that provides a liberating experience. Even without a tripod, you can get sharp, high-quality images owing to the excellent balance and effective optical image stabilisation. The 750mm full-frame equivalent angle of view, optical excellence, easy handling and relatively compact dimensions make the lens a winner, particularly for bird and nature photographers. Fujifilm X-photographers who would like a powerful telephoto option should take a close look at this lens.

EISA TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2025-2026

Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z

Canon has complemented its unique RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS Z standard zoom with a telephoto zoom that has the same dimensions and can also be used with an external zoom motor drive. Both lenses are part of Canon’s new series of hybrid lenses that are adapted for both stills and video use. Sports and press photographers will appreciate the fast-moving zoom ring that allows you to change focal length in a flash. Meanwhile, videographers will appreciate that it zooms easily and smoothly, and that the angle of view does not change when focusing. Even though its predecessor has an excellent optical design, Canon has managed to improve sharpness. Teleconverters can also be used for extra versatility and without any great loss of sharpness.

EISA ULTRA-TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2025-2026

Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports

The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports lens is designed for sports, action, and wildlife photography. It stands out for its brightness of F4, superior to most competitors that stop at F5.6-6.3, and for its soft bokeh, thanks to the 13 aperture blades. Composed of 28 elements in 21 groups, it includes FLD, SLD, and high refractive index lenses for effective correction of chromatic aberration and excellent sharpness at all focal lengths. An HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor manages internal focusing, and the barrel is designed to reduce heat absorption and prevent dust ingress. The function ring offers two modes: Focus Preset and Power Focus. It’s an excellent option for wildlife and action photographers.

EISA ULTRA-WIDEANGLE LENS 2025-2026

Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G

The Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G is a fast ultra-wideangle lens for landscape photography. Despite its relatively large aperture, it is compact and lightweight. This makes it ideal for smaller full-frame cameras. An additional advantage is that the minimum focusing distance is particularly short, allowing the capture of striking close-up images. The lens features an aperture ring, which can be locked or declicked. This makes it well-suited for video as well as photography. Outdoor use in inclement weather is possible too, thanks to the dust and moisture resistant construction. Best of all, the lens is very reasonably priced.

EISA WIDE ANGLE LENS 2025-2026

Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S is an exceptional lens. It has not only an unusually large maximum aperture, but the optical design is also first-class, with minimal compromises. The result is excellent sharpness across the entire image area, even at f/1.2. Another exceptional quality is the beautiful background drawing (bokeh) that makes the lens highly desirable for wedding and portrait photographers who want to isolate the main subject from the background. The lens is also well-suited to video, with fast, silent autofocus and no visible focus breathing. This makes it an investment that will last a long time for those who appreciate optical perfection.

EISA PHOTO ACCESSORY 2025-2026

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1100

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 is a professional A2 printer and a significant advancement on the already excellent PRO-1000. The 12 separate new LUCIA PRO II inks ensure deep blacks, saturated blues and soft colour gradations, while Chroma Optimiser gives prints a smoother gloss finish and reduces bronzing. With the PRO-1100, larger panoramas are possible, along with excellent black & white prints and long durability of up to 200 years. A color display, plus USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity enable easy operation and versatile use. Thanks to its excellent price/performance ratio, it is also attractive to ambitious enthusiast photographers.

EISA ANALOG PRODUCT 2025-2026

VALOI easy120 and easy35

With analogue photography gaining popularity, more people are exploring ways to digitise their negatives. Using a digital camera has become the most common method to ‘scan’ film, and VALOI has made this even easier. VALOI’s compact and easy-to-set-up reproduction system consists of an LED light source and a set of modular extension tubes that attach to your camera and a suitable lens. The VALOI easy120 allows you to ‘scan’ negatives ranging from 6×9 on 120 film to 35mm strips, as well as mounted 35mm slides. Meanwhile, the easy35 can handle 35mm film and smaller formats. The process is straightforward, fast, and reliable. With Adobe Lightroom or similar software, you can easily convert the image from negative to positive.

EISA PHOTO SOFTWARE 2025-2026

Zoner Studio

Zoner Studio is a European image-editing program for Windows PC users that combines user-friendliness with high functionality. It is suitable for both moderately advanced and professional photographers. The range of features leaves nothing to be desired, while easy-to-understand help pop-up boxes explain each function. In addition, a powerful photo management and organization tool is integrated. Artificial intelligence helps automate previously tedious tasks such as masking images or image culling, speeding them up enormously and helping to save a lot of time. It’s very affordable, too, as either a monthly or annual subscription.

EISA SMARTPHONE CAMERA 2025-2026

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra employs a quad-camera system with 14mm, 23mm, 70mm and 100mm equivalent lenses. Its 23mm main camera captures detailed images with excellent dynamic range in a wide range of lighting conditions, thanks to a 50MP 1-inch sensor and f/1.63 aperture. The 200MP periscope telephoto lens, with its 100mm focal length and f/2.6 aperture, delivers clear images of distant subjects. Leica-tuned colour profiles, 4K 120fps video recording with 10-bit Log support for enhanced colour grading, and AI-enhanced editing tools make this device an excellent choice for enthusiasts of high-quality photography and videography.

EISA AWARDS 2025-2026 FULL LISTING

Hi-Fi Expert Group

EISA FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKERS 2025-2026

Sonus faber Sonetto V G2

EISA STANDMOUNT LOUDSPEAKERS 2025-2026

KEF Q Concerto Meta

EISA PREMIUM STANDMOUNT LOUDSPEAKERS 2025-2026

Dynaudio Contour 20 Black Edition

EISA BEST VALUE BOOKSHELF LOUDSPEAKERS 2025-2026

Triangle Borea BR04

EISA BOOKSHELF LOUDSPEAKERS 2025-2026

Radiant Acoustics Clarity 4.2

EISA ACTIVE LOUDSPEAKERS 2025-2026

Dynaudio Confidence 20A

EISA HIGH-END STREAMING LOUDSPEAKERS 2025-2026

Focal DIVA UTOPIA

EISA LOUDSPEAKER SERIES 2025-2026

DALI RUBIKORE Series

EISA BEST VALUE INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

Musical Fidelity B1xi

EISA HIGH-END INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

Marantz MODEL 10

EISA BEST VALUE STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

Eversolo Play

EISA PRE/POWER AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

Quad 33 & Quad 303

EISA STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

Marantz Model 60n

EISA PHONO PREAMPLIFIER 2025-2026

Musical Fidelity M8x Vinyl

EISA HI-FI SYSTEM 2025-2026

Denon DP-3000NE, DCD-3000NE & PMA-3000NE

EISA DAC 2025-2026

Hegel D50

EISA MULTIROOM STREAMER 2025-2026

Bluesound NODE ICON

EISA STREAMER 2025-2026

FiiO S15

EISA PREMIUM STREAMER 2025-2026

Eversolo DMP-A10

EISA BEST VALUE TURNTABLE 2025-2026

Pro-Ject E1.2

EISA TURNTABLE 2025-2026

Technics SL-1300G

EISA PREMIUM TURNTABLE 2025-2026

European Audio Team F-Dur

EISA CARTRIDGE 2025-2026

Nagaoka MP-700

EISA BEST VALUE HEADPHONES 2025-2026

Sennheiser HD 550

EISA PREMIUM HEADPHONES 2025-2026

Meze Audio POET

EISA HI-FI WIRELESS HEADPHONES 2025-2026

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3

EISA HEADPHONE AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

FiiO K17

EISA MUSIC PLAYBACK SOFTWARE 2025-2026

Audirvāna Studio

EISA SUBWOOFER 2025-2026

SVS SB17-Ultra R|Evolution

Home Theatre & Vision Group

EISA BEST BUY OLED TV 2025-2026

Philips 55OLED810

EISA BEST BUY MINI LED TV 2025-2026

Hisense 65U7Q PRO

EISA BEST HOME THEATRE OLED TV 2025-2026

Philips 65OLED+950

EISA GAMING TV 2025-2026

TCL 55C6K

EISA GIANT TV 2025-2026

Hisense 100U7Q

EISA HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2025-2026

TCL 85C9K

EISA PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2025-2026

Hisense 65U8Q

EISA PREMIUM OLED TV 2025-2026

Loewe stellar 65 dr+

EISA STATEMENT TV 2025-2026

TCL 98C8K

EISA FAMILY TV 2025-2026

TCL 75C7K

EISA OLED TV 2025-2026

Samsung QE65S95F

EISA BEST BUY SOUNDBAR 2025-2026

TCL Q65H

EISA WIRELESS SURROUND SYSTEM 2025-2026

Hisense HT SATURN

EISA SOUNDBAR SYSTEM 2025-2026

Sharp Q HT-SBW55121 & HT-SPR52021

EISA PREMIUM HOME THEATRE AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

Denon AVC-A10H

Denon AVR-A10H (in North America)

EISA FAMILY PROJECTOR 2025-2026

Hisense M2 Pro

EISA UST PROJECTOR 2025-2026

Hisense PX3-PRO

EISA HOME THEATRE DISC PLAYER 2025-2026

MAGNETAR UDP900 MKII

EISA OUTDOOR PROJECTOR 2025-2026

XGIMI MoGo 4

Mobile Devices Expert Group

EISA SMARTPHONE 2025-2026

HONOR 400

EISA FOLDABLE SMARTPHONE 2025-2026

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

EISA AI SMARTPHONE 2025-2026

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

EISA SMARTWATCH 2025-2026

Huawei Watch 5

EISA TABLET 2025-2026

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus

EISA IN-EAR HEADPHONES 2025-2026

Technics EAH-AZ100

EISA PORTABLE LOUDSPEAKER 2025-2026

JBL Flip 7

EISA PORTABLE PROJECTOR 2025-2026

Yaber T1 Pro

EISA NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES 2025-2026

Sony WH-1000XM6

InCar Electronics Expert Group

EISA IN-CAR SOUND PROCESSOR 2025-2026

Ground Zero GZDSP 6-10SQ

EISA IN-CAR AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

STEG K4.01 II

EISA IN-CAR DSP AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

HELIX V EIGHT DSP ULTIMATE

EISA IN-CAR STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2025-2026

ESX QS-TWO-BT

EISA IN-CAR UPGRADE 2025-2026

Musway M6v4

EISA IN-CAR DSP SOFTWARE 2025-2026

DSP PC-Tool 6

EISA IN-CAR INTEGRATION 2025-2026

Musway myCON

EISA IN-CAR HIGH END COMPONENT 2025-2026

Morel Supremo 63 Special Edition

EISA IN-CAR OEM PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 2025-2026

Bose on Mazda CX60/CX80

Further reading:

EISA Awards 2024-2025

EISA Awards 2023-2024

EISA Awards 2022-2023

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.