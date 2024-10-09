If you have thought about buying an action camera but not got around to it, here’s a reminder of the benefits – they are tough, waterproof and highly capable, able to capture brilliant video and stills in situations where conventional mirrorless cameras struggle

While GoPro dominates the market, it is facing some tough competition, particularly from China. The biggest name from the Far East is Osmo and we’ve found a great deal on the DJI Osmo Action 3 for Amazon Prime Day. You can get it for $199 with a chest, backstrap and two batteries for just $199 – a saving of $90.

As we said in our round-up of the best action cameras, the DJI Osmo Action 3 is solid action camera that still holds its own against more recent releases, offering excellent battery life and a useful dedicated vertical mode.

The DJI Osmo Action 3. Photo credit: DJI

The battery is rated for up to 160 minutes of continuous recording, is able to function in temperatures as low as -20°C and is quick charging, too.

While the DJI Osmo Action 3 is not discounted for Amazon Prime Day in the UK, you can still get it for a reasonable price, £209.

DJI Osmo Action 3 key features

4K 120p video

12MP stills

Natively waterproof to 16m

Weight: 145g

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

