The latest DJI Mavic 4 Pro sets the bar high for the best drones with a 360° Infinity gimbal and five times the resolution compared to the previous Mavic 3 Pro. The 360° Infinity gimbal unlocks new possibilities for creators and allows for full 360° rotation around its axis and 70° for upwards shots. The triple camera system received a huge upgrade with a 100MP 4/3 Hasselblad sensor backing the main (28mm equivalent) camera. The brighter f/2.0 to f/11 aperture also makes it better in low-light scenarios and able to create 10-ray starburst effects.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro key specifications at a glance:

Main camera (28mm): 100MP 4/3 Hasselblad CMOS sensor, f/2.0 to f/11

Medium telephoto camera (70mm): 48MP, 1/1.3-inch sensor, f/2.8

Telephoto camera (168mm): 50MP 1/1.5-inch sensor, f/2.8

Up to 6K/60fps HDR 4K/120fps (main camera )

10-bit D-Log, D-Log M, and HLG colour profiles

51-minute maximum flight time

95Wh battery

30km HD Video Transmission

64GB/512GB built-in memory, depending on model

DJI Mavic 4 Pro with Fly more combo. Image:DJI

The third, 168mm equivalent telephoto camera is backed with a bigger 50MP 1/1.5″ sensor and has a f/2.8 aperture, while the 70mm medium telephoto camera remains the same at 48MP. All three cameras utilise what DJI calls Dual Native ISO Fusion, which blends the benefits of high and low ISO settings and RAW stacking up to 5 frames. DJI introduced subject focusing and ActiveTrack 360° technology, which lets you keep your subject in focus even if it’s partially obscured.



Obstacle avoidance was further optimised for low light with the 0.1 lux Night Scape Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing, which now uses a forward facing LiDAR to project ultraviolet, near-infrared light to sense objects. To return home safely, the Mavic 4 Pro can memorise its flight paths and can return without GPS. This comes in handy as you can get quite far with 51 minutes of maximum flight time and an advanced transmission distance of 30km.

RC2 controller. Image:DJI

To complement the DJI Mavic 4 Pro, a new DJI RC Pro 2 remote controller is added with a 7-inch high-bright Mini-LED display which, when paired with the DJI mic series, allows for high-quality audio recording.

Price and availability

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is available from DJI and authorised retail partners in the UK and EU, Canada and Mexico, but unfortunately, DJI is holding it back for the US market.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro 512GB Creator Combo for the retail price of 3,209 GBP/ from 3,539 EUR and includes

– Built-in 512 GB high-speed storage

– DJI RC Pro 2 remote controller

– a 240W power adapter

– USB-C to USB-C High-Speed Data Cable

– Two additional Intelligent Flight batteries

– Parallel Battery Charging Hub

– Shoulder bag

DJI Mavic 4 Pro Fly More Combo for the retail price of 2,459 GBP/from 2,699 EUR and includes

– Built-in 64 GB storage module

– DJI RC 2 remote controller

– Two additional Intelligent Flight batteries

– DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter

– Battery charging hub

– Shoulder bag

DJI Mavic 4 Pro (DJI RC 2) for the retail price of 1,879 GBP/ from 2,099 EUR and includes

– Built-in 64 GB storage module

– DJI RC 2 remote controller

– Intelligent Flight Battery





