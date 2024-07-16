Nikon is blazing a trail with its mirrorless cameras, and if you are keen to try out the Z system but don’t want to spend a lot, the Nikon Z50 is a great buy during Amazon Prime Day.

The Z50 was the first in the Z series to use an APS-C sensor (or DX-format, in Nikon speak) and while it won’t win any style awards, there is a lot to like – principally the high-quality autofocus, quality viewfinder, nifty 11fps burst shooting and 4k video recording.

The Nikon Z50 is compact too, so it’s an ideal entry-level travel camera for the summer (or handy to take along as a spare). We named it the best Nikon mirrorless camera for beginners and you can now snaffle it body only for £696, a saving of 27%.

Nikon Z50 in hand with lens. Photo credit: Michael Topham

Nikon Z50 key features

20.9 megapixel APS-C sensor

Tilting touch screen

11fps shooting

4K video shooting

2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder

This Amazon Prime Day deal is for UK customers.

There is also a UK Amazon Prime Day deal on the camera with a 16-50mm lens – it comes in at a competitive £789.



You can also get the Z50 with the Nikkor Z 28mm F/2.8 lens for £799. An extra tenner for a quality prime lens seems a no-brainer unless you are sold on zoom.

But we’ve not finished yet! The last deal coming in under £1000 is the Z50 body, Z DX 16-50mm and Z DX 50-250mm for £989. A focal length range from 16mm to 250mm will greatly add to the Z50’s versatility.

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! *Amazon Prime is a paid for service, so charges will apply after the 30-day trial.

See all our Amazon Prime Day UK deals, all our Amazon Prime Day US deals, or find the latest deals here.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok