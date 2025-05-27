The annual CUPOTY (Close-Up Photographer of the Year) competition celebrating macro, micro and close-up photography is now open and accepts entries for a chance to take home the $3,300 / £2,500 grand prize and prestigious Close-up Photographer of the Year title alongside a universal license for all three Affinity apps and Topaz Labs Photo AI 4.
The ten main categories cover a variety of close-up and macro subjects: animals, insects, invertebrates, butterflies & dragonflies, arachnids, underwater, plants, fungi & slime moulds, intimate landscape and studio art. Category winners will receive a £250 cash prize and a universal license for all three Affinity apps. For the budding photographers under 18, there is a separate Young CUPOTY category with a SIGMA 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO lens awarded to the winner.
Co-founder Tracy Calder shares: ‘Each year we are astounded by the creativity and technical skill showcased by photographers from around the globe. CUPOTY is a celebration of the extraordinary details that often go unnoticed, and we can’t wait to see the submissions for our seventh year.’
Enter the competition now at cupoty.com
- Early Bird Deadline: Sunday, June 15th, 2025 (save up to 10%)
- Final Entry Deadline: Sunday, July 13th, 2025 (23:59 BST)
- Final Picture Submission Deadline (after registration): July 20th, 2025
The competition is open to photographers of all ages, nationalities, and skill levels, using any camera, phone, or microscope. Generative AI images are NOT permitted.
Related reading:
- Festival of Outdoor Photography: don’t miss Tim Flach’s talk on wildlife portraiture
- For the love of food: top food photography contest winners revealed
- Best photography exhibitions to see this year
- Best photography competitions to enter