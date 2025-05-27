The annual CUPOTY (Close-Up Photographer of the Year) competition celebrating macro, micro and close-up photography is now open and accepts entries for a chance to take home the $3,300 / £2,500 grand prize and prestigious Close-up Photographer of the Year title alongside a universal license for all three Affinity apps and Topaz Labs Photo AI 4.

The ten main categories cover a variety of close-up and macro subjects: animals, insects, invertebrates, butterflies & dragonflies, arachnids, underwater, plants, fungi & slime moulds, intimate landscape and studio art. Category winners will receive a £250 cash prize and a universal license for all three Affinity apps. For the budding photographers under 18, there is a separate Young CUPOTY category with a SIGMA 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO lens awarded to the winner.

Co-founder Tracy Calder shares: ‘Each year we are astounded by the creativity and technical skill showcased by photographers from around the globe. CUPOTY is a celebration of the extraordinary details that often go unnoticed, and we can’t wait to see the submissions for our seventh year.’

Clash of the Titans Image by Close up Photographer of the Year 2024 winner Svetlana Ivanenko (Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Canon 100mm. ISO: 400, f/4.5, 1/160sec)

Enter the competition now at cupoty.com

Early Bird Deadline: Sunday, June 15th, 2025 (save up to 10%)

Final Entry Deadline: Sunday, July 13th, 2025 (23:59 BST)

Final Picture Submission Deadline (after registration): July 20th, 2025

The competition is open to photographers of all ages, nationalities, and skill levels, using any camera, phone, or microscope. Generative AI images are NOT permitted.

