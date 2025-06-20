Full-frame DSLRs still have a lot to offer and are great value at the moment, a sterling example being the Canon EOS 5D Mark III with the 24-70mm lens.

Yes, it’s a relatively old camera, coming out in 2012, but the Canon EOS 5D Mark III still has many virtues, including an upgraded 61 point AF system, not to mention that 22.3MP full-frame sensor.

The sensor delivers rich, detailed images that will give you large prints and the Canon EOS 5D Mark III is built to last.

The continuous shooting rate is not that fast by modern standards and it can’t record 4k video, but if these are secondary considerations for you, then the camera is excellent value for the money considering you get a lens as well.

Canon EOS 5D Mark III key features

22.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO100 – ISO25,600 (expandable to 102,400)

61-point AF system

6fps continuous shooting

Full HD video recording

Canon EOS 5D Mark III. Image credit: Peter Travers

