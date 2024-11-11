When first released, the entry-level DJI Neo drone was a compelling budget option. Designed to be super easy to use and priced at just under $200/£170 but still able to deliver stabilised 4K video shooting, it proved a real game changer. However, one major problem was that it didn’t shoot vertical video. That is, until now.

Vertical video being added with a new firmware update is great news, particularly for creators looking to create engaging vertical video content for their Instagram reels or TikTok. The DJI Neo‘s flight speed while tracking has also been increased.

For those who already own the DJI Neo and are looking to install the update, you’ll need to update the drone and your DJI Fly app.

DJI Neo key features:

12MP f/2.8, 13.9mm equivalent (1/2inch image sensor)

1-axis GIMBAL – 90° down, 60° up

4K 30p video recording (4:3/16:9 with EIS)

18/17min flight time (without/with guards)

131g / 136g without/with guards

8m/s wind resistance (Level 4 wind)

9:16 vertical video at up to 1080p 50fps.

Faster flight speed while tracking (From 12mph in tracking mode to 20mph/32kph).

Support for the new Goggles N3.

Stabilisation when viewing live view thorough the goggles.

Improved noise reduction when using a Mic 2 to narrate your flights.

