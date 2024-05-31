The latest higher-end cameras deliver superb results, but can lumber you with very big raw files too – particularly if you are using a large sensor model such as the Fujifilm GFX series, or record lots of high-resolution video. So, you will need plenty of storage space.

There are tons of SD cards to choose from now, often at seemingly bargain-basement prices, but caution needs to be exercised here. Saving money on a cheap card from a generic maker might seem like a good idea, but if the card corrupts, or is flimsy and breaks, it will have been a false economy when you can’t retrieve your pictures or video.

So we’d recommend always buying memory cards (and SSD drives) from a reputable maker with a proven track record. Lexar is a good example, and the company has expanded its Professional Silver Card range, offering a decent amount of storage and data transfer speeds at a competitive price.

Save loot with Lexar

For example, you can get the 64GB version of the Lexar Silver SDXC UHS-I Card for a mere £12.79, which won’t even buy you a decent pub lunch these days, or the 128GB version for about £7 more (we’d spend the extra seven quid).

At the higher end of the storage range, the 256GB version is available for £34.99, with 512GB and 1TB versions available soon. These should obviate the need for carrying around lots of extra cards (though it’s always sensible to have a back-up card in your bag or camera case).

Should you need a Micro SD card for your phone or action camera, the Silver Plus microSDXC UHS-I Card is available in 64GB (£9.99), 128GB (£15.99) and 256GB (£24.99) versions. Again, 512GB and 1TB capacities will be available soon.

The Sliver series cards offer respectable maximum read speeds of 205MB/s and 150MB/s write speeds (140MB/s for the Professional Silver SDXC UHS-I Card).

‘These cards are also designed with real life in mind and are drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant,’ said Lexar. ‘They also offer users peace of mind with the Lexar Recovery Tool, which allows users to recover accidentally deleted files, and a lifetime limited warranty.’

