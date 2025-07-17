Canon has announced firmware updates for its high-end EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II mirrorless cameras. The updates are aimed at pro users, particularly sports photographers and news agency shooters, but will benefit enthusiast owners too.

Firmware additions aimed at sports photographers

EVF Viewfinder priority

Enhanced electronic viewfinder responsiveness to eliminate EVF turning-on lag when the camera is raised to eye (applicable to EOS R1). Panning Assist

Further refined for the EOS R1 to provide stabilisation for smooth, dynamic panning – for motorsports and capturing other fast-moving subjects. Pre-Continuous Shooting Adjustment

Twenty shots taken using pre capture can now be selected in the EOS R1 menu and up to 15 on the EOS R5 Mark II. Auto focus through nets

Advanced AI-driven autofocus now intelligently locks onto subjects through obstacles like nets or fences. Flickerless shooting – always detection

Canon’s auto-detection and warning system for 100/120 Hz flicker, first seen in the EOS R3, is now integrated into both the EOS R1 and R5 Mark II, alerting users of exposure issues under artificial lighting

Canon EOS R1. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Other workflow improvements for fast-paced shooting environments

Support for high capacity CFexpress cards

Enables cards up to 8TB to be used for longer shooting sessions without the need to swap storage.

Enables cards up to 8TB to be used for longer shooting sessions without the need to swap storage. C2PA Authenticity

Integrated support for the C2PA standard for photo-authenticity verification – initially only available for registered news agencies.

Integrated support for the C2PA standard for photo-authenticity verification – initially only available for registered news agencies. Auto protection for rated photos

Automatically locks images with specified rating to prevent accidental deletion – available across the EOS R5, EOS R3, and EOS R6 Mark II.

Automatically locks images with specified rating to prevent accidental deletion – available across the EOS R5, EOS R3, and EOS R6 Mark II. FTP Transfer order update

The transfer order has been modified to suit news agency preferences, with voice memos now being sent before images.

Canon EOS R5.

Other general system and usability upgrades include Button Customisation – Airplane Mode: allows quick disabling of Wi-Fi for travel or secure environments; Exposure Simulation with Flash, now supported on the EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R3, EOS R6 Mark II, and EOS R8; IBIS (In-body Image Stabilisation) and Peripheral Coordinated Control IS Support now enabled on the EOS R5 Mark II for smoother stabilisation with compatible lenses; improved Servo AF when zooming, which enhances AF tracking during zooming on the EOS R3 and EOS R6 Mark II.

New Speedlite flash, too

Canon today also announced the EL-1 (Ver.2), an updated Speedlite flash delivering fast recycle times, long continuous flash burst and advanced wireless communication. With both radio and optical triggering, users can control the EL-1 (Ver.2) wirelessly from anywhere in the scene, and preview flash outputs through the built-in bi-colour LED modelling light.

For a full breakdown of the new firmware details and supported models, see here

