Despite the prevalence and popularity of mirrorless cameras, DSLRs still have their place, and entry-level ones make great first cameras or back-ups. Some good DSLR deals are to be found during Amazon Prime Day.

A prime (pardon the pun) example is the Canon EOS 2000D DSLR, which you can find with the EF-S 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 IS II lens AND a spare battery for £409, down from £549 – a tidy saving of 26%. A big annual car service can cost as much, and this camera and lens will last you a lot longer!

Canon EOS 2000D with lens. Image: Audley Jarvis / AP

Canon EOS 2000D key features

24.1MP APS-C sensor

9-point AF system

Wireless functionality

ISO 100-6400 (12,800 expanded)

Records up to Full HD (1080p) video at 30fps

You should definitely consider the Canon EOS 2000D if you are after a fairly basic but versatile DSLR – as we said in our original review, it offers ‘ very good image quality.’ UK readers click this link:

Customers in the US can pick up this camera and lens combination for $479, but without the extras (link below):

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! *Amazon Prime is a paid for service, so charges will apply after the 30-day trial.

See all our Amazon Prime Day UK deals, all our Amazon Prime Day US deals, or find the latest deals here.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.