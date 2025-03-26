Canon has introduced a new wideangle prime in its premium L-series f/1.4 hybrid family. The Canon RF 20mm F1.4 L VCM joins the firm’s existing 24mm, 35mm and 50mm optics with the same external design and features. It’s exactly the same size as these lenses, and similar in weight, which means users should be able to switch easily between them when using a camera on a gimbal.

Canon is promising premium optics, with a 15-element, 11-group design. This includes one element made using the firm’s unique Blue Spectrum Refractive (BR) glass, plus two made from ultra-low dispersion (UD) glass and one from super-UD glass. Together, these aim to eliminate the colour fringing that can afflict this kind of large-aperture prime.

Physically, the lens looks exactly the same as the others in the range. It sports both a clicked control dial at the front, and a clickless aperture ring close to the camera body. On Canon’s latest cameras such as the EOS R1 and R5 Mark II, the latter works for both stills and video shooting. But on older cameras, it only works in video mode.

As usual for Canon’s L series, the Canon RF 20mm F1.4 promises robust weather-sealed construction. A fluorine coating on the front element repels grease and water. There’s also a single lens-function button, an AF/MF switch, and an Iris Lock switch that can be used to fix the aperture ring in its ‘A’ position.

Canon RF 20mm F1.4 L VCM, top view. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Canon has used an aperture diaphragm with 11 curved blades for attractive bokeh. The filter thread is 67mm and the minimum focus distance is 20cm, which delivers a modest 0.19x magnification.

The Canon RF 20mm F1.4L VCM is expected to be available from the end of April and cost £1919.99.

