Canon has revealed a new APS-C format dual fisheye lens for creating virtual reality content. The Canon RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye is designed to be a cheaper alternative to the existing Canon RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye lens for full-frame cameras. Initially, the new RF-S optic will only be compatible with the EOS R7 camera. As with its full-frame sibling, viewing the output will require a VR headset.

Canon RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye at a glance:

£1349

144° angle of view

60mm interpupillary distance

30.5mm filter thread or rear gel filters

Dimensions: 112.1 x 83.7 x 54.6 mm

290g weight

Canon RF-S mount for EOS R7 camera

Technically, the optic employs dual fisheye lenses, each with a 144° angle of view. These are therefore narrower than the 180° lenses of its full-frame equivalent, which should make it easier to use, without tripods or other camera supports getting in the shot. The lenses are set 6cm apart, which Canon says is similar to human eyes, giving a natural 3D viewing experience.

Optically the lenses are made up of 11 elements in 8 groups, including 2 UD elements to minimise chromatic aberration. Canon’s Air Sphere Coating (ASC) is employed to combat flare and ghosting. STM autofocus is available for the left lens, in one-shot mode only. A control/focus ring is found on the barrel, and the minimum aperture is f/16.

Physically, the lens measures 54.6mm long, 112.1mm wide and 83.7mm high, and weighs in at 290g. Two options are available for using filters; either via a 30.5mm threaded holder, or octagonal gelatin filters measuring 27.3 x 27.3mm, both at the rear of the lens.

The Canon RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye is set to go on sale in July for £1349.

From Canon:

Canon expands shooting experience with latest EOS VR System lens: RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE brings high quality immersive content creation to all

Canon RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 Dual Fisheye lens. Credit: Canon/AP

London, UK, 10 June 2024 – Canon today announces the new RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE, an APS-C virtual reality (VR) lens joining the EOS R System, in addition to the existing RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE. This new lens makes it even easier for anyone, including newcomers to the craft, to create high-quality 3D VR footage.

Dual fisheye lenses incorporate two separate lenses which are positioned side by side to simulate human binocular vision. Each lens captures an image from a slightly different perspective, creating two separate images that correspond to the views from the left and right eyes. This stereoscopic effect enables depth perception in VR, making the experience more immersive.

The RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE provides a left and right perspective, neatly combined into one compact dual fisheye optical design and expands the range of cameras that are a part of the EOS VR System. More so, this new lens enters the market at a more attainable price point than predecessors, rendering high-quality immersive content creation more accessible – whilst retaining the high optical performance of the EOS R System.

The new 144-degree recording angle provides a narrower field of view compared to VR180 shooting. This, alongside the large depth of field, makes it easy for users to set up and keep attention on their subject – with less concern about supporting equipment, such as lighting or tripods making it into the shot. The focus ring, which can be assigned to another function, such as aperture or ISO for practical shooting solutions, helps users stay fully immersed in the action. The RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE is the first 3D lens with Autofocus (AF) from Canon, with a One Shot Autofocus (AF) setting to further simplify the creation process.

It is the first non-L Series lens to feature premium quality Air Sphere coating which prevents aberrations, such as flare and ghosting. It also utilises two UD elements per lens, helping to produce sharp images. The f/3.5 aperture guarantees high-quality footage when shooting in a variety of indoor and outdoor locations. No setting is off limits for creative 3D storytelling, from dimly lit forests to brightly lit stadiums. For even greater creative flexibility, the RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE has a rear mounted filter holder for both screw-on and gelatin filters.

When it comes to viewing the content captured on the RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE in a headset, the 3D stereoscopic lens brings high levels of realism. The 144-degree viewing angle results in a natural, forward-facing view that uses peripheral vision to fully immerse the viewer. When viewed through a compatible headset, simulations also benefit from the lens’ 60mm interpupillary distance, which closely resembles human vision – providing a realistic 3D effect for subjects.

With the demand for VR content creation increasing at pace (the market is projected to grow to more than 22 billion U.S. dollars by 2025), the latest lens makes creating 3D content – from gaming and education to tourism, documentaries, and entertainment –more achievable. The lens is designed to work with Canon’s EOS R System[1], providing an efficient workflow for VR content creators.

For more information about the new Canon RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE, please visit: https://www.canon.co.uk/lenses/rf-s-3-9mm-f3-5-stm-dual-fisheye-lens/