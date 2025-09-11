When compact digital cameras were first around, in the 2000s to 2010s, they all had one thing in common, and that was the Xenon flash. It gave images real pop and made them significantly better than almost every single smartphone*, especially when taking photos at parties and out having fun, as the Xenon flash is generally brighter, and can freeze motion much better than an LED flash. Now, it’s almost as though compact cameras have forgotten what set them apart from smartphones, and often don’t include a real Xenon flash, instead including a terrible LED flash. That’s a long winded way of saying that the new Camp Snap PRO has arrived, and comes with a Xenon flash, making it already my favourite new compact camera of the year.



When I reviewed the original Camp Snap Camera I loved the style and simplicity of the screen-free camera, but wished there was an easy way to switch between the 3 filters on offer. Now, with the Camp Snap PRO, my wish has come true, with the top featuring a filter dial, where you can select between normal, vintage filter 1, vintage filter 2, and black and white.

I wasn’t the only person who loved the original Camp Snap camera though, Benedict Brian also loved it: Why everyone should try this $60 camera

Camp Snap PRO comes with Xenon flash. Image: CampSnap

And this is where vintage digital cameras comes into play, because, of course, there are hundreds of compact digital cameras available second hand, but with all the difficulties of time meaning that you need to be careful you get one with an SD card, USB-Type C didn’t even exist when they were made, and old technology can break down.

Camp Snap PRO at a glance:

16MP 1/3.06inch CMOS sensor

f/2.2 aperture lens

Xenon flash

4-filter selector dial (one of these is standard)

MicroSD card slot, 4GB card included

USB Type-C charging

The new Camp Snap PRO (CS-PRO) is available for pre-order, priced at $99 / £75, and comes with a new 16MP sensor, has a Xenon flash, and offers up to 500 shots on a single charge, with charging over USB Type-C. It even has a filter thread on the front of the camera, so you can add your own filters if you want. Camp Snap say that there is an improved processor in this model, to give faster photo capture, and reduced shutter lag – another complaint of mine about the first Camp Snap camera.

To pre-order, head over to the Camp Snap website.

Camp Snap PRO comes without a read screen, and has an optical viewfinder. Image: CampSnap

*Except the rare exception when a smartphone had a real Xenon flash, Nokia N8 I’m looking at you.

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.