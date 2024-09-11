The Canon Rebel T8i / Canon EOS 850D is one of the best Canon DSLRs. Good news! We’ve found it for the lowest price it’s been in the past year – just £749.

The Canon EOS 850D has been around for a while but is still a terrific all-round package and a very capable DSLR for the enthusiast photographer keen to explore their creativity. Buy it with the 18-135mm USM lens, and you have compact, lightweight package with a zoom range suitable for a wide range of subject matter, from portraits and snapshots to landscape and street. Another, more affordable kit option is with the 18-55mm IS STM lens.

Canon Rebel T8i / Canon EOS 850D at a glance

$899 / £919 body-only; £1,299 with 18-55mm IS USM lens

24.1MP APS-C sensor

45 point, all cross type

7fps with AE/AF tracking

4K /25p video

