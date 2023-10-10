In addition to some impressive discounts on cameras, memory cards and smartphones, lenses are also being discounted on Amazon Prime Day. Here is our pick of the best lens deals from brands including Sony and Nikon.

Amazon Prime Day lens deals

Sony lens offers:

Amazon UK

The best Sony E-mount lenses

Canon lens offers:

Amazon UK

Best Canon EF lenses to buy

Canon EOS 100 with Canon EF 50mm f1.8 STM lens, photo: Joshua Waller

Nikon lens offers:

Amazon UK

Olympus lens offers

Amazon UK

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! *Amazon Prime is a paid for service, so charges will apply after the 30-day trial.

We’ve also found more great deals:

*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.