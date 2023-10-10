In addition to some impressive discounts on cameras, memory cards and smartphones, lenses are also being discounted on Amazon Prime Day. Here is our pick of the best lens deals from brands including Sony and Nikon.
Amazon Prime Day lens deals
Sony lens offers:
Amazon UK
- Sony FE 35mm f1.8 – £399 (WAS £630, 37% OFF)
- Sony 85mm f/1.8 – £379 (WAS £600, 37% OFF)
- Sony 18-105 mm f/4.0 G – £339 (WAS £530, 36% OFF)
- Sony 55-210 mm F4.5-6.3 – £169 (WAS £208, 19% OFF)
- Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS – £549 (WAS £830, 34% OFF)
Canon lens offers:
Amazon UK
- Canon EF-S 10-22 mm f/3.5-4.5 – £494 (WAS £569.99, 13% OFF)
- Canon EF 50mm 1.8 STM – £98 (WAS £129.99, 25% OFF)
Nikon lens offers:
Amazon UK
- Nikon Z 50 mm f/1.8 – £469 (WAS £629, 25% OFF)
- Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 – £289 (WAS £449, 36% OFF)
Olympus lens offers
Amazon UK
- Olympus M.Zuiko ED 30mm F3.5 Macro – £154.99 (WAS £249.99, 38% OFF)
- Olympus M.Zuiko ED 40-150mm F4-5.6 II – £129.99 (WAS £169.90, 23% OFF)
- Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm F1.8 – £229.99 (WAS £349.99, 34% OFF)
