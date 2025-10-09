The Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the winners of its landmark 40th Anniversary Awards at a ceremony in London on Thursday night (9 October 2025). Regarded as one of the UK’s most prestigious showcases for professional image-making, the awards include 10 categories from fashion to sport, alongside prizes for emerging talent, digital retouching and the AOP Open Awards.
This year’s entries were praised by Isabelle Doran, CEO of AOP, as an “electrifying and provocative mix of still and moving imagery that illustrates such a uniquely personal perspective and how our photographers see the world around them. It’s even more poignant in the digital age of AI we find ourselves in. I’m thrilled to see that such strong visual storytelling lives on.”
The AOP membership is open to professional and assisting photographers working in the creative sector, as well as agents and individuals working in the photographic industry. You can also apply if you are just starting out in the profession, or still in education and anyone with an interest in professional photography. Visit AOP’s website for more information: www.the-aop.org
The 40th AOP Awards winners
Documentary: Jack Margerison – The Yard
- GOLD – Jack Margerison
- SILVER – Todd Antony
Environment – Sean Breithaupt – Patterns in a Floodzone
- GOLD – Sean Breithaupt
- SILVER – Greg Funnell
Fashion + Beauty: Hugh Fox – Entering the Fall
- GOLD – Hugh Fox
- SILVER – Jack Eames
Food + Drink
- SILVER – Henrik Knudsen
- SILVER – Martin Poole
Lifestyle: Owen Harvey – Miles Ahead
- GOLD – Owen Harvey
- SILVER – Simon Winnall
Portrait: Todd Antony – Buzkashi Abdulqadir
- GOLD – Todd Antony
- SILVER – Hugh Fox
Spaces: Yuki Suguira – Japanese Knife Forges
- GOLD – Yuki Sugiura
- SILVER – Dan Burn-Forti
Sport: David Clerihew – Sebastien Foucan
- GOLD – David Clerihew
- SILVER – Tom Parker
Still Life + Object
- GOLD – James Day
- SILVER – Jonathan Knowles
Project: David Clerihew – Capturing Americas Gun Paradox Through a Lens
- GOLD – David Clerihew
- SILVER – Sebastian Nevols
Best in Show Personal / Non-commissioned: Tom Parker – Shape Shifting the Steppes
- WINNER – Tom Parker, Sport category
Best in Show Commissioned: James Day – Age
- WINNER – James Day, Lifestyle Category
Best in Moving: Lewis Khan – Shrovetide
- WINNER – Lewis Khan
The AOP Discovery Award: Ruben Davies – Liturgy Of The Unseen
- WINNER – Ruben Davies
The AOP Open Award winners
- GOLD – Owen Harvey
- SILVER – Jerome Mass
The AOP Emerging Talent Award: Jack Currie Gangster Granny
- GOLD – Jack Currie
- JOINT SILVER – Safa Malik
- JOINT SILVER – Ruben Davies
The Martin Evening Excellence in Digital Retouching Award: Kai Bastard – Rivoli Ballroom, Rock Paper Scissors
Spanning both photographic stills and short-form film, recognising outstanding work in digital retouching and post-production. Launched in 2023, this Award is for an individual or team who excels at digital retouching in either still or moving image.
- WINNER – Kai Bastard – Bad Start Studios / now Rock Paper Scissors
Related reading:
Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.