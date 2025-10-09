The Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the winners of its landmark 40th Anniversary Awards at a ceremony in London on Thursday night (9 October 2025). Regarded as one of the UK’s most prestigious showcases for professional image-making, the awards include 10 categories from fashion to sport, alongside prizes for emerging talent, digital retouching and the AOP Open Awards.

This year’s entries were praised by Isabelle Doran, CEO of AOP, as an “electrifying and provocative mix of still and moving imagery that illustrates such a uniquely personal perspective and how our photographers see the world around them. It’s even more poignant in the digital age of AI we find ourselves in. I’m thrilled to see that such strong visual storytelling lives on.”

The AOP membership is open to professional and assisting photographers working in the creative sector, as well as agents and individuals working in the photographic industry. You can also apply if you are just starting out in the profession, or still in education and anyone with an interest in professional photography. Visit AOP’s website for more information: www.the-aop.org

The 40th AOP Awards winners

Documentary: Jack Margerison – The Yard

GOLD WINNER DOCUMENTARY Jack Margerison – The Yard

GOLD – Jack Margerison

SILVER – Todd Antony



Environment – Sean Breithaupt – Patterns in a Floodzone

GOLD WINNER ENVIRONMENT Sean Breithaupt Patterns in a Floodzone

GOLD – Sean Breithaupt

SILVER – Greg Funnell



Fashion + Beauty: Hugh Fox – Entering the Fall

GOLD WINNER FASHION BEAUTY Hugh Fox – Entering the Fall

GOLD – Hugh Fox

SILVER – Jack Eames



Food + Drink

SILVER WINNER FOOD + DRINK Martin Poole – Sliding

SILVER – Henrik Knudsen

SILVER – Martin Poole

Lifestyle: Owen Harvey – Miles Ahead

GOLD WINNER LIFESTYLE Owen Harvey – Miles Ahead

GOLD – Owen Harvey

SILVER – Simon Winnall



Portrait: Todd Antony – Buzkashi Abdulqadir

GOLD WINNER PORTRAIT Todd Antony Buzkashi Abdulqadir Todd Antony

GOLD – Todd Antony

SILVER – Hugh Fox



Spaces: Yuki Suguira – Japanese Knife Forges

GOLD WINNER SPACES Yuki Suguira – Japanese Knife Forges

GOLD – Yuki Sugiura

SILVER – Dan Burn-Forti



Sport: David Clerihew – Sebastien Foucan

GOLD WINNER SPORT David Clerihew – Sebastien Foucan

GOLD – David Clerihew

SILVER – Tom Parker



Still Life + Object

SILVER WINNER STILL LIFE + OBJECT Jonathan Knowles – Breathable Bullet

GOLD – James Day

SILVER – Jonathan Knowles



Project: David Clerihew – Capturing Americas Gun Paradox Through a Lens

GOLD WINNER PROJECT David Clerihew – Capturing Americas Gun Paradox Through a Lens

GOLD – David Clerihew

SILVER – Sebastian Nevols



Best in Show Personal / Non-commissioned: Tom Parker – Shape Shifting the Steppes

WINNER BEST IN SHOW PERSONAL NON-COMMISSIONED Tom Parker – Shape Shifting the Steppes, Courtesy AOP

WINNER – Tom Parker, Sport category



Best in Show Commissioned: James Day – Age

WINNER BEST IN SHOW COMMISSIONED James Day – Age

WINNER – James Day, Lifestyle Category



Best in Moving: Lewis Khan – Shrovetide

WINNER BEST IN MOVING Lewis Khan – Shrovetide

WINNER – Lewis Khan



The AOP Discovery Award: Ruben Davies – Liturgy Of The Unseen

WINNER AOP DISCOVERY AWARD Ruben Davies – Liturgy Of The Unseen

WINNER – Ruben Davies



The AOP Open Award winners

GOLD – Owen Harvey

SILVER – Jerome Mass

The AOP Emerging Talent Award: Jack Currie Gangster Granny

GOLD WINNER The AOP Emerging Talent Award Jack Currie – Gangster Granny, Courtesy The AOP

GOLD – Jack Currie

JOINT SILVER – Safa Malik

JOINT SILVER – Ruben Davies

The Martin Evening Excellence in Digital Retouching Award: Kai Bastard – Rivoli Ballroom, Rock Paper Scissors

WINNER-The-Martin-Evening-Excellence-in-Digital-Retouching-Award Kai Bastard-Creative Retoucher – Rivoli Ballroom Rock Paper Scissors

Spanning both photographic stills and short-form film, recognising outstanding work in digital retouching and post-production. Launched in 2023, this Award is for an individual or team who excels at digital retouching in either still or moving image.

WINNER – Kai Bastard – Bad Start Studios / now Rock Paper Scissors

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.