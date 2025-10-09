The Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the winners of its landmark 40th Anniversary Awards at a ceremony in London on Thursday night (9 October 2025). Regarded as one of the UK’s most prestigious showcases for professional image-making, the awards include 10 categories from fashion to sport, alongside prizes for emerging talent, digital retouching and the AOP Open Awards.

This year’s entries were praised by Isabelle Doran, CEO of AOP, as an “electrifying and provocative mix of still and moving imagery that illustrates such a uniquely personal perspective and how our photographers see the world around them. It’s even more poignant in the digital age of AI we find ourselves in. I’m thrilled to see that such strong visual storytelling lives on.”

The 40th AOP Awards winners

Documentary: Jack Margerison – The Yard

GOLD WINNER DOCUMENTARY Jack Margerison – The Yard
  • GOLD – Jack Margerison
  • SILVER – Todd Antony

Environment – Sean Breithaupt – Patterns in a Floodzone

GOLD WINNER ENVIRONMENT Sean Breithaupt Patterns in a Floodzone
  • GOLD – Sean Breithaupt
  • SILVER – Greg Funnell

Fashion + Beauty: Hugh Fox – Entering the Fall

GOLD WINNER FASHION BEAUTY Hugh Fox – Entering the Fall
  • GOLD – Hugh Fox
  • SILVER – Jack Eames

Food + Drink

SILVER WINNER FOOD + DRINK Martin Poole – Sliding
  • SILVER – Henrik Knudsen
  • SILVER – Martin Poole

Lifestyle: Owen Harvey – Miles Ahead

GOLD WINNER LIFESTYLE Owen Harvey – Miles Ahead
  • GOLD – Owen Harvey
  • SILVER – Simon Winnall

Portrait: Todd Antony – Buzkashi Abdulqadir 

GOLD WINNER PORTRAIT Todd Antony Buzkashi Abdulqadir Todd Antony
  • GOLD – Todd Antony
  • SILVER – Hugh Fox

Spaces: Yuki Suguira – Japanese Knife Forges

GOLD WINNER SPACES Yuki Suguira – Japanese Knife Forges
  • GOLD – Yuki Sugiura
  • SILVER – Dan Burn-Forti

Sport: David Clerihew – Sebastien Foucan

GOLD WINNER SPORT David Clerihew – Sebastien Foucan
  • GOLD – David Clerihew
  • SILVER – Tom Parker

Still Life + Object

SILVER WINNER STILL LIFE + OBJECT Jonathan Knowles – Breathable Bullet
  • GOLD – James Day
  • SILVER – Jonathan Knowles

Project: David Clerihew – Capturing Americas Gun Paradox Through a Lens

GOLD WINNER PROJECT David Clerihew – Capturing Americas Gun Paradox Through a Lens
  • GOLD – David Clerihew
  • SILVER – Sebastian Nevols

Best in Show Personal / Non-commissioned: Tom Parker – Shape Shifting the Steppes

WINNER BEST IN SHOW PERSONAL NON-COMMISSIONED Tom Parker – Shape Shifting the Steppes, Courtesy AOP
  • WINNER – Tom Parker, Sport category

Best in Show Commissioned: James Day – Age

WINNER BEST IN SHOW COMMISSIONED James Day – Age
  • WINNER – James Day, Lifestyle Category

Best in Moving: Lewis Khan – Shrovetide

WINNER BEST IN MOVING Lewis Khan – Shrovetide
  • WINNER – Lewis Khan

The AOP Discovery Award: Ruben Davies – Liturgy Of The Unseen

WINNER AOP DISCOVERY AWARD Ruben Davies – Liturgy Of The Unseen
  • WINNER – Ruben Davies

The AOP Open Award winners

  • GOLD – Owen Harvey
  • SILVER – Jerome Mass

The AOP Emerging Talent Award: Jack Currie Gangster Granny

GOLD WINNER The AOP Emerging Talent Award Jack Currie – Gangster Granny, Courtesy The AOP
  • GOLD – Jack Currie
  • JOINT SILVER – Safa Malik
  • JOINT SILVER – Ruben Davies

The Martin Evening Excellence in Digital Retouching Award: Kai Bastard – Rivoli Ballroom, Rock Paper Scissors

WINNER-The-Martin-Evening-Excellence-in-Digital-Retouching-Award Kai Bastard-Creative Retoucher – Rivoli Ballroom Rock Paper Scissors

Spanning both photographic stills and short-form film, recognising outstanding work in digital retouching and post-production. Launched in 2023, this Award is for an individual or team who excels at digital retouching in either still or moving image.

  • WINNER – Kai Bastard – Bad Start Studios / now Rock Paper Scissors

