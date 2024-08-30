It’s not only Amazon which is offering Labor Day deals this weekend – you can now save $400 on one of Nikon’s best mirrorless cameras

Adorama, a very large US camera retailer, has slashed the price of the Nikon Z 6II for Labor Day. The Nikon Z 6II is in many ways the perfect all-rounder for Nikon fans, especially at this price. It’s not surprising we named it named it the best all-round Nikon camera in our major group test.

The tall, deep grip secures the Z6 II in the hand.

While the 24.5MP sensor is outgunned by the Nikon Z7 II, it is more than enough for a wide-range of genres and printing needs and will save on storage space.

The Nikon Z6 II is particularly effective in low light, with superb AF and low-noise images. Indeed, you can ramp up the ISO levels to 12,800 and still get usable shots.

In our original review, we praised the camera for its sold build and weatherproofing, rapid 14fps continuous shooting, excellent viewfinder, and impressive low-light AF.

Nikon Z6 II key features

24.5 megapixel full-frame sensor

14fps shooting

5-stop in-body image stabilisation

4K video

3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder

Check out the Adorama deal below – the price is slashed from $1996.95 to a far-from-shabby $1,596.95!

Sony fans, meanwhile, should also check out Adorama’s savings on the Sony Alpha A7 III with a quality 28-70mm lens, now reduced by $300. While older than the Nikon, the camera still has a lot to offer and is a great introduction to the Sony full-frame system at this price.

Sony Alpha 7III key features

24.2MP BSI-CMOS full-frame sensor

ISO 100-204800 (extended)

10fps shooting

4K video recording

5-axis in body stabilisation

Check out the Adorama deal here.