Viltrox, manufacturer of affordable third-party lenses, launched its first pro-level full-frame portrait lens for mirrorless cameras. The Viltrox 85mm F1.4 Pro FE is a full-frame autofocus lens for Sony E-mount cameras. Aimed at advanced enthusiasts and professionals, it benefits from Viltrox’s HyperVCM autofocus motor, delivering fast and silent focusing with a near-to-far focus shift in just 100ms while compatible cameras that offer face and eye detection autofocus.

Viltrox’s AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE at a glance:

Lens mount: Sony-E

Filter thread: 77mm

Aperture: F1.4-F16

Diaphragm blades: 11

Construction: 15 elements in 11 groups

Minimum focus distance: 78cm

Dimensions: 84.5×108.5mm

Weight: 800g

Weather sealing

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE. Image: Viltrox

The Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE features an aspherical design with 15 lens elements in 11 groups including three low-dispersion ED and nine high-refractive index elements. Its lens construction minimises onion ring bokeh, an optical phenomenon where, upon close inspection, bokeh circles appear with concentric circles. It is also said to effectively control coma aberration as well as ghosting and flare even in backlit scenes.

The full metal body weighs around 800g and is equipped with an AF/MF switch and click switch to choose between clicked or clickless operation of the aperture ring, making it ideal for video use as well. Via the USB-C port, you can customise the focus function button as well as deploy firmware updates using the Viltrox app. It also benefits from dust and splash resistant sealing and a water repellent coating on the front element, so you can be at ease using it even in challenging conditions.

The Viltrox’s AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE is available for $598/£569, including lens hood and storage bag from Viltrox’s website as well as Amazon.

Image shot with the Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE. Image: Viltrox

