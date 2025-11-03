This November, the International League of Conservation Photographers (iLCP) celebrates twenty years of visual storytelling with Prints for the Planet — a limited-edition fine art print sale featuring more than 100 stunning images of wildlife and habitats from some of the world’s most celebrated conservation photographers.



Photography has immense power to mobilise the public in support of conservation projects and environmental change, so a group of conservation photographers founded iLCP in 2005 with the sentiment that their cameras “could be tools for change, not just instruments of beauty”. Many of the founding members of iLCP are featured in the print sale, including Cristina Mittermeier, Joel Sartore, Beverly Joubert, Annie Griffiths, and Art Wolfe.

Early access registration for the sale is now open at iLCP’s website, offering a chance to own a piece of conservation history — and help shape its future.

Running from 6–27 November 2025, the sale offers collectors and nature lovers a rare opportunity to own museum-quality prints from iLCP’s global archive, priced between $100 and $590. Funds raised through Prints for the Planet will directly support iLCP’s mission to protect wild places, strengthen conservation initiatives, and empower the next generation of visual storytellers through its Emerging League program.

A selection of images available in Prints for the Planet:

A manta ray in Revillagigedo National Park, Lopit Warrior, South Sudan. Image credit: Cristina Mittermeier

Cristina Mittermeier is a renowned, multi-award-winning photographic artist and National Geographic Explorer, who has spent three decades behind the lens documenting our planet, amassing a body of work that focuses on the interdependence of humanity and the natural world.

The Gannets of Boreray, St. Kilda, Scotland. Image credit: Jim Richardson

Jim Richardson is a photographer for National Geographic for over 40 years, his work took him across the globe documenting more than 50 stories covering issues of the environment, cultures, history, travel and food and agriculture.

Joel Sartore Gelada baboons at Parco Natura Viva in Bussolengo, Italy. Image credit: Joel Sartore

Joel Sartore, photographer, author, speaker and conservationist is a regular contributor to National Geographic specialises in documenting endangered species and landscapes around the world and is also the founder of the National Geographic Photo Ark project.

Beverly Joubert is an acclaimed filmmaker, photographer and wildlife conservationist who manages Great Plains Conservation and Great Plains Foundation, which is home to 2-3% of Africa’s elephants, lions, giraffes and other wildlife. She is also co-founder of an initiative working to slow the rapid decline in big cats around the world.

Elephant seal detail, Antarctica, South Georgia Island. Image credit: Annie Griffiths

Annie Griffiths, founding member of the International League of Conservation Photographers is one of National Geographic’s first female photographers and worked on numerous books and magazine projects during her illustrious carrier. Grifith is also a champion for women’s empowerment through theRipple Effect Images initiative.

African savanna elephant and Namibian giraffe in Etosha National Park, Namibia. Image credit: Art Wolfe

Art Wolfe, award winning photographer and educator, who is globally renowned for his artistic portrayal of biodiversity and indigenous cultures. His carreer spans over five decades with one goal in mind to win support for conservation issues by “focusing on what’s beautiful on the Earth.”



