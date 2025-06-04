Deputy Editor Geoff Harris reckons the release of the idiosyncratic Fujifilm X half and Sigma BF could give the rather stale camera market a shot in the arm.

I’ve been lucky enough to spend quality time with both the Sigma BF and Fujifilm X half at some recent events, and while I don’t think either will transform the camera market overnight, both are cool devices that reflect some interesting trends.

While Fujifilm and Sigma are well established as conventional camera and lens makers, they’ve realised that not everyone is seeking a boring-looking black box (or phone) that does all the thinking for you. Now, as someone who’s got more into bird photography lately, I really welcome the latest advances in autofocus, subject detection, low-light performance and so on.

But as these Sigma and Fujifilm releases show, there is also a market for more quirky and beautifully designed ‘experience’ cameras – in other words, cameras that return photographers to a more authentic and pleasurable experience than you get with those dull-looking black boxes, however packed with fancy tech.

Sony cameras are packed with cutting edge tech but they are no design icons

Embrace the restrictions of experience cameras

They can change your shooting style for the better, too. To recap, the Fujifilm X half features a unique film camera mode, which enables you to choose either 36, 54 or 72 exposures – once selected, you are then limited to this number of shots until you ‘develop’ and view them via the smartphone app.

Fujifilm X half in-hand. Image credit: AP

It may seem curious that Fujifilm, one of the most innovative digital camera makers, has resurrected one of the limitations of 35mm film photography, but as a notorious over-shooter, I say bring it on – hopefully it will encourage users to be mindful and intentional in their photography, rather than just spraying and praying (a film-style wind-on lever also gets you to slow down).

I love the X half’s dainty, minimalist design, too, and it’s good to see makers taking a few risks, not just well-heeled, design-centric outfits like Leica.

The BF is my new BF

Staying with design, the Sigma BF is simply joy to hold and shoot with, once you get used to it. It looks amazing: crafted from a single block of aluminium, the BF is a work of art, with an attention to detail that reconnects you with Japan’s proud artisan tradition.

Sigma BF in silver, with 50mm F2 lens. Image credit: Andy Westlake

The thing oozes class, without ever looking bling. The BF won’t be for everyone; there’s no EVF for example, though you do get a 24MP full-frame sensor and up to 8fps continuous shooting. But it’s an ideal companion for a short city break, or taking along to a swanky event when you’re dressed up to the nines.

Are you Experienced?

The release of both these ‘experience’ cameras reflects the growing realisation that not everyone wants a single digital device that does everything, be it a camera or phone, and that there’s still room for more niche, design-led devices in a crowded and rather homogenised market.

Which is good news, but not exactly breaking news – just ask any analogue photographer who’s been using a characterful classic camera and embracing the ‘restrictions’ of film…