If you’re making videos for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, or vlogging, then this is why I think having a dedicated video camera is essential, and could massively improve your workflow.



It can make your life much much simpler, and yes it might cost money to get another camera if you don’t have one spare, but by keeping stills photography and video recording separate you’re going to simplify your workflow, be more productive, and be set up and ready to go whenever you need to record video. Here’s why I’ve found it so helpful for my video production:

1. Keep video files and photos separate

There’s nothing worse than going to shoot a video, and finding that your memory card is full of photos, or going to take some photos, and (more likely) finding that your card is full of videos. And video files are generally large, therefore it’s going to take you ages to clean up or empty the memory cards (or memory if you’re using a phone for video). Using a separate camera for photos, and a separate camera for video solves this issue.

If you’ve got the money for a high-end camera with dual card slots, then you can set it to record video files to one memory card, and photos to another card (if the model supports it).

2. Your video camera can be setup ready to go

Keep your video camera (or phone) set up and ready to go with enough space needed. You can leave your camera set up on the video tripod, video head, or clamped to your video desk, always ready to go, this is especially useful if you’ve got a home studio setup. Similarly, your photo camera can be set up and ready to go with you when you leave the house, and won’t be left with the wrong settings, or in the wrong mode.

3. Managing video files becomes much easier

When you’re transferring video files to your PC or Mac for video editing, you’ll simply have a bunch of video files, rather than having to scroll through thousands of photos randomly interspersed. Similarly if you’re using a phone for video, then your files will be quicker to find, and easier to copy where you’re editing them, without having to wait for 1000s of photos to load in your preview window (this is particularly painful with some phones/computers).

4. If you’re using a smartphone for video you can speed up your workflow massively

If you’re willing to edit directly on your phone, you can speed up your workflow process massively. There are a range of free video editing packages available for your computer, but most of them require you to pay money to take advantage of hardware (GPU) rendering. However, on your phone, video rendering using apps like CapCut uses hardware GPU rendering on the phone, and on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, it’s impressively quick (I use an older model and still get great performance). This could improve output, potentially doubling your video output, and therefore help your channel or brand grow even faster.

By keeping your photo camera and your video camera separate, you can optimise your setup for the different shooting modes. Set up your camera gear just right, for example, have a larger memory card for video, and leave your video camera setup on your video tripod. Spend less time faffing between setups and kits, and have them set up and ready to go, and you really can simplify your life.

The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of Amateur Photographer magazine or Kelsey Media Limited. If you have an opinion you’d like to share on this topic, or any other photography related subject, email: ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk

