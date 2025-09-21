I stand one year after my career pivot from software architecture to photography and filmmaking. This symbolic passage of time begs a retrospective of whether I am on target with my expectations. It is worthwhile, therefore, to recall what made me take the plunge to quit my formal career, which I trained and worked in for 20 years, to seek new pastures.

I have not come from a privileged background, and my parents worked hard to give me education. I realised, though, early in my career as a programmer that I did not enjoy it, but the pressure of financial responsibilities kept me at the grindstone.

The feeling of quiet desperation nonetheless plagued me, and it coloured my world view. I could not get away from the sense of being an impostor, living a pre-scripted life in anguish. Philosopher Alan Watts’ words, “What makes you itch? What sort of situation would you like?” needled at me and fuelled my ongoing restlessness.

The journey to reach the fork in the road required a carefully crafted, gradual investment of time and money, both of which were equally important.

My first obvious steps beyond learning more about my gear and composition were practising different shooting techniques and becoming adept at post-processing. Knowledge is not power; it’s merely potential unless it is complemented with a rigorous routine of practice.

Gradually and consistently improve your skills till you’re ready

While earning my software salary, I gradually and consistently improved my photography skills and understanding of the creative world, using travel to hone these skills. Maintaining a balance between work, family responsibilities, and passion is always a challenge.

Posting regular content on YouTube, social media, and networking with other like-minded creators through forums and meetups meant I had to overcome my introverted personality, but it helped grow my presence. I spoke at local forums, conducted workshops, taught on YouTube, created online courses, sold my images, made some short documentaries, and even wrote e-books. This served as supplementary irregular income, and a source of encouragement. I gradually upgraded my photo and video equipment and created a small studio space at home as the kids moved out.

I have been fortunate to have the support of my partner and nuclear family. We have made long-term financial investments that created a solid foundation for my decision to quit, and without which this transition at my age would not have been easy. When the time came, I withdrew my provident fund, accumulated over 16 years, to buffer this process.

When passion becomes a business, the goal is to keep the fervour while earning.

Vision needs to be accompanied by a learning process to improve your creative skills, financial planning, and to develop a solid business sense. A year later, I am creatively fulfilled, accountable to myself and my family, and moving forward every day to make my business more profitable. Mostly, I am relieved that I will not go to the grave with the song still in me.

“Most men lead lives of quiet desperation, and go to the grave with the song still in them.” Henry David Thoreau

