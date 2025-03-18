Vlogging and content creation is something that a lot of stills photographers want to get into this year, and with good reason. It can be fun and also profitable if you build up a following (even moderate YouTube subscriber success can become a decent income stream).

If you are looking for a one-stop starter kit for content creation, this Amazon deal on the Nikon Z30 is hard to beat.

For $999 you get the camera, and two lenses – the versatile Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm F3.5-6.3 VR and 50-250mm F4.5-6.3 VR – plus a backpack, tripod, filter kit, software and more. Admittedly, the software is not that ‘hot’ but it’s probably fun for you (or your kids) to try and who’s really that bothered when you consider all the other goodies you get.

As we said in our original review, the Nikon Z30 is a very worthy vlogging camera, delivering lovely image quality at a compelling price. The flip touch screen, wide-area continuous AF, tally lamp and more all make for a good shooting experience.

Nikon Z30 with screen tilted forwards, image: Tim Coleman

Nikon Z30 key features

20.9MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200

11fps continuous shooting

3in, 1.04m-dot vari-angle touch LCD

4K / 30p video

Check out other great deals on the Nikon Z30 below and don’t miss our guide to other great cameras for vlogging on a budget.