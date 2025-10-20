There is a wide range of excellent Panasonic cameras to choose from, but we had no hesitation in calling the Panasonic Lumix S1R II the company’s best camera overall.

As we said in our round-up of Panasonic cameras, ‘this is a camera that just delivers on all fronts, and it’s an easy pick for the best Panasonic camera you can buy right now.’

Whether you shoot stills, video, or a mix of both, the Panasonic Lumix S1R II excels.

Via this huge Amazon bundle deal, you can now get the Panasonic Lumix S1R II with a lot of valuable accessories, including a microphone, monopod, 64GB memory card, bag, and software collection.

Panasonic Lumix S1R II key features

44.3MP full-frame BSI-CMOS

Continuous shooting Up to 40fps

Autofocus 779-point phase detection

ISO ISO 80-51,200 (standard), 40-102,400 (extended)

Image stabilisation 8-stop 5-axis IBIS

Video 8K 30p, 5.9K 60p, C4K 120p, Full HD 120p

