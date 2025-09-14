DSLRs are great value at the moment – with so much emphasis on mirrorless cameras, retailers are discounting hard to shift stock.

One of the best high-end DSLRs to emerge from Canon before it decided to focus all its R and D efforts on mirrorless cameras is the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. Yes, it’s quite long in the tooth now – the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV was released back in 2016 – but there is still a lot ‘right’ about this warhorse DSLR.

In our original review, we really praised the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. ‘ For the enthusiast and pro photographer looking for a great performing DSLR all-rounder, the EOS 5D Mark IV ticks a lot of the right boxes. It handles well, is built to a robust standard, and it adds long overdue features such as Wi-Fi, GPS and touchscreen control.’

You can get now get the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with the EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM lens for a tempting $2674 – note the camera and lens are refurbished as the camera is relatively old, but both body and lens are described by Amazon US as being in ‘excellent’ condition.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV key features

30.4-million-pixel full-frame CMOS sensor

Dual DIGIC 6 & DIGIC 6+ processors

ISO 100-32,000 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

7fps continuous shooting

61-point AF system with 41 cross-type

3.2in, 1,620k-dot touchscreen

DCI 4K 30fps video recording

Built-in Wi-fi, NFC and GPS

See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best Canon DSLR lenses.