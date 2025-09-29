You can find the Panasonic Lumix G100 with kit lens for just $649 / £454 with lens and vlogging kit! This makes it the cheapest price we’ve seen this year. The Panasonic Lumix G100 is Panasonic’s smallest mirrorless camera, and is designed for video, vlogging, and stills photography. Offering a 20MP sensor and 4K video recording, it’s got an advanced microphone setup, and an electronic viewfinder which makes it look like a tiny-DSLR. Use the link below, if you’re in the US, to get a great deal on this camera:

You can also find it available on Amazon US, priced at $649 with the 12-32mm kit lens and vlogging kit, using the link above. If you’re in the UK, use the link below:

Panasonic Lumix G100 at a glance

20.3MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO100-ISO25600 available (extended)

4K video recording

The Panasonic Lumix G100 has been updated to the G100D, which is a minor update to the Panasonic Lumix G100, with the USB port upgraded to USB-C, the viewfinder changed to an OLED model, which gives ever so slightly better battery life. There are some other changes, which we’ve detailed in our full Panasonic Lumix G100 review.

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace, so check the retailer details before purchasing. See more great deals on cameras.

