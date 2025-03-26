If you own a Micro Four Thirds camera from Olympus / OM System, Panasonic and others, then you may already have one of the smallest mirrorless cameras available, but if you wanted to make it even smaller, then this tiny pancake body cap lens is worth getting, especially as it’s currently only £45 as part of Amazon’s Spring sale. The OM System 9mm f/8 Fisheye body cap lens is an ultra-wide lens that gives an 18mm equivalent, and the image covers the entire frame. Unfortunately it doesn’t look like this deal is available in the US, but check below to see what offers are available.

Here’s what the small lens looks like compared to other fish-eye lenses:

The Olympus 8mm f/1.8 alongside the Samyang 7.5mm f/3.5 and the Olympus 9mm f/8 Body Cap Lens

Some of the smallest Micro Four Thirds cameras made include the Panasonic Lumix GM1, which has reached a classic, almost cult like, status as prices on eBay have gone through the roof, and Panasonic hasn’t released anything like it since. Olympus have also made some rather small cameras, with one of the smallest being the Olympus PEN Mini E-PM1, (and E-PM2) which can be found for under £100 on the aforementioned auction site.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

