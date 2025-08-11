The Canon EOS 5D Mark III is still one of the best digital SLRs you can buy, and it is now available with a 24-105mm lens at a great price.

Yes, the camera is refurbished, but is in ‘Excellent’ condition and comes with a 90 day return/replacement guarantee from Amazon US. And yes it’s a a DSLR rather than a mirrorless camera, but DSLRs still have many attractions, including bright optical viewfinders, and a huge range of reasonably priced ‘legacy lenses. The EOS 5D Mark III remains a great money-saving choice if you are not bothered about recording 4k video or higher.

So there is no wonder the DSLR is still alive and kicking, even though the big makers have stopped releasing new ones (apart from Pentax).

The Canon EOS 5D Mark III is a modern classic – see the love letter to it from Canon expert Peter Travers here – so do check out this tempting deal.

Canon EOS 5D Mark III key features

22.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO100 – ISO25,600 (expandable to 102,400)

61-point AF system

6fps continuous shooting

Full HD video recording

See more great deals below