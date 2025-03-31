It’s the last day of the Amazon Spring Sale, and while not such a big a deal (pardon the pun) as Black Friday week, there are still bargains to be had on selected mirrorless cameras and DSLRs.

A case in point is the Canon EOS RP, a compact and attractive full-frame camera that’s aimed at vloggers and content creators. Via this Amazon deal, it’s now only $799.

Amazon UK customers can also get a great deal – the EOS RP and RF 24-105mm lens for a mere £930 (hurry though as it’s selling out fast).

As we said in our original review, with the Canon EOS RP you get ‘full-frame image quality in a small, lightweight package that’s generally very pleasant to shoot with.’ If you buy it with a lens, you are getting a very keenly priced starter package for capturing high-quality stills and video.

Canon EOS RP. Image: Andy Westlake

Canon EOS RP at a glance

26.2MP Full-frame sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5fps continuous shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3-in 1.04m-dot fully-articulated touchscreen

4K video at 25p

