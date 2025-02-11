Sony is the major player in high-resolution full-frame cameras, locked in a tight battle for market dominance with Canon.
While Sony full-frame cameras are hardly an impulse buy, you can can get great deals if you shop around. Amazon US, for example, is selling a new Sony Alpha A7 IV with a case, tripod, 64GB memory card, extra battery and charger, plus a bumper bag of software, for just $2199.
As we said in our original review, the Sony Alpha A7 IV is a strong all-rounder that is very versatile, suiting a range of genres. ‘For any serious enthusiast contemplating buying a new camera, it has to be right at the top of the list.’
In other words this is not a camera you will outgrow quickly, and will hold its value should you decide to sell on or trade it in.
Sony Alpha A7 IV key features
- 33MP full-frame sensor
- ISO 50-204,800 (extended)
- 10 frames per second shooting
- 3.68m-dot viewfinder
- 3in fully articulated touchscreen
- 5-axis in-body stabilisation
- 4K 30p video recording
