Sony is the major player in high-resolution full-frame cameras, locked in a tight battle for market dominance with Canon.

While Sony full-frame cameras are hardly an impulse buy, you can can get great deals if you shop around. Amazon US, for example, is selling a new Sony Alpha A7 IV with a case, tripod, 64GB memory card, extra battery and charger, plus a bumper bag of software, for just $2199.

As we said in our original review, the Sony Alpha A7 IV is a strong all-rounder that is very versatile, suiting a range of genres. ‘For any serious enthusiast contemplating buying a new camera, it has to be right at the top of the list.’

In other words this is not a camera you will outgrow quickly, and will hold its value should you decide to sell on or trade it in.

Callum McInerney-Riley shoots with Sony A7 IV

Sony Alpha A7 IV key features

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

See more great deals on this camera below and check out our guide to the best Sony E-mount lenses.