The compact camera revival may be in full-swing, with new retro style cameras popping up all over the place, but this humble little Kodak PixPro camera is the one I’d go for, thanks to the compact size, attractive colours, and ESSENTIAL feature that is missing from a lot of budget compact cameras: the true Xenon flash. The Kodak PixPro FZ45 is available for only $99 in a choice of colours, making it a great deal, available to all from Amazon with or without Amazon Prime.

At a glance:

16MP 1/2.3inch CMOS sensor

4x optical zoom lens, f/3.0-6.6, 27-108mm equivalent

2.7inch screen (not-touch)

FullHD 30p video recording

2x AA batteries

P, M, Auto, Scene modes

Panoramic mode

Here’s what we had to say in our review: “It offers the convenience of AA batteries, which will be welcome to some. There’s also a real Xenon flash, which gives you great results when out and about, with a nostalgic look that is difficult to recreate with an LED flash.”

If you’re looking for a budget compact camera, then have a look at the vintage cameras available second-hand, or for more retro options, have a look at the CampSnap review, or for something even more retro, check out the unique Chuzhao “TLR” digital camera.

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.